Puma King Supercharge football boots: Price, release date, and more explored

Puma has redesigned its classic and legendary King football boot in a new iteration with new and improved K-Better technology. Without a kangaroo leather top, the football boot is expected to produce exceptional performances.

The latest King model was released as part of the recently revealed "Supercharge" football boot pack. The German sportswear giant's Supercharge football boot pack was revealed to the public in January 2023 and featured makeovers of Ultra Ultimate and Future football boots.

On March 2, 2023, the pair went on sale at a few select retailers and on Puma's official e-commerce site.

Puma King Supercharge football boots are redesigned using a K-Better technology

The upcoming Puma King Supercharge football boots are redesigned using a K-Better technology (Image via Puma)

The German sportswear label recently started giving every boot from the sneaker pack an individual release. This method helps each boot to have a well-deserved limelight and attention. The Supercharge football footwear was constructed in the same way. On January 12, 2023, the Future silhouette, the first boot in the collection, was released.

On January 19, 2023, the Ultra Ultimate shoe was introduced. The next-generation King silhouette marked its debut on March 2, 2023.

The sports company has redesigned its silhouette using K-Better technology, which can provide exceptional performance. K-Better's latest technology is being applied to the sneaker model. Also, the K-Better upper is Vegan as it's made of brand-new, non-animal-based materials.

PUMA Football @pumafootball



#PUMAKING Curious how many legends you guys can name that wore the KING? Curious how many legends you guys can name that wore the KING? #PUMAKING https://t.co/pHjGpjgWf3

The upper part has at least 20% recycled material, a step towards a better future. The K-Better material outperformed the previously used K-Leather material in testing. In an official press release, Peter Stappen, the Lead Product Line Manager at Teamsport Footwear, comments upon the latest technological updates to the King model:

“The PUMA KING is PUMA’s most iconic franchise in football and has always stood for using the best materials and the latest in innovation. Over the years we have seen the boot evolve and become ingrained in on pitch and off pitch football culture, from the pitches to the terraces."

Peter Stappen further talked about the details of the K-Better technology:

"The new KING takes the franchise to the next-level and offers a super-soft upper with optimal stretch resistance for ultimate touch and control benefits.”

PUMA Football @pumafootball



Introducing the brand-new KING, supercharged by K-BETTER material. Available now on



#PUMAKING The legacy continues: KING is backIntroducing the brand-new KING, supercharged by K-BETTER material. Available now on PUMA.com The legacy continues: KING is back 👑 Introducing the brand-new KING, supercharged by K-BETTER material. Available now on PUMA.com. #PUMAKING https://t.co/iqegs93ioH

Apart from the redesigned K-Better upper, the King model also features a brand new lightweight outsole, which induces an external counter. The lightweight outsoles feature a King stable spine and conical studs to give better grip and control over the movement of the ball.

The shoe features a removable lightweight sock liner with an inculcated NanoGrip to help prevent foot slippage within the shoes. Due to the foot's lock, any power or time loss is minimized.

A women-specific fit for King's women's sizes has also been released by the label. King's latest women's sneakers combine the latest technologies with measurements, volume, and instep height. The football boots were released on the official e-commerce site and select retailers on March 2, 2023, for $199.99

Poll : 0 votes