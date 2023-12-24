Puma MB.03 Chinese New Year sneakers: Everything we know so far

Puma is getting ready to boost the festive spirit of Chinese New Year celebrations by introducing a limited edition version of the Puma MB.03, LaMelo Ball's latest signature shoe. This MB.03 sneaker's celebratory version honors the Lunar New Year and exhibits Puma's passion for skillfully fusing cultural aspects with first-rate athletic skills.

The upcoming iteration of LaMelo's third signature sneaker features a vibrant Puma Gold and Fluro Peach colorway, which serves as a tribute to the celebratory nature of the shoe. As reported by reputable sneaker sources, including Sneaker Bar Detroit, the awaited LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.03 CNY sneakers are set to be released on December 29, 2023.

These fashionable kicks will be sold in men's and children's sizes via Puma's authorized retailers and online shop, in addition to their brick-and-mortar stores. The Puma MB.03 will be sold for a price of $105 for each pair when it is released. However, Puma has not announced the official release date yet.

LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.03 CNY sneakers exhibit the celebratory spirit in peach hues

Side look of the Puma MB.03 CNY sneakers (Image via Puma)

The Puma MB.03 CNY emerges as a visual delight that pays respect to the celebratory occasion by showcasing a color scheme that is themed on the festive colors of Puma Gold and Fluro Peach. Constructed from synthetic mesh, the upper of the shoe is mostly tan in color. This hue is accentuated with scratches that expose peachy mesh tones that lie under the surface, which offers the pattern an additional layer of depth and interest.

Puma Formstrip on the TPU mudguard and Melo branding on the tongue and heel are two examples of the different branding pieces that have a peach hue. The peach coloration also extends to the tongue. Adding a bit of sophistication to the sneaker is the use of gold leather patches on the tongue, which serve as a luxury canvas for the Melo logo.

There is a subtle resemblance between this gold motif and the performance elements of the shoe, which include a Nitro Foam-cushioned midsole that offers responsive comfort and support. A transparent rubber outsole with gold speckle details completes the design and adds to the shoe's festive appeal.

Puma and LaMelo Ball formally announced the next chapter in their journey of developing goods together at the beginning of 2023. They referred to this phase as Puma MB.03 in their announcement. Since its first release, the sneaker community has shown a positive reaction to both the "GutterMelo" NFT shoe design and the "Toxic" iteration of the model. Both pairs have gotten positive feedback from the community.

The brand website defines the product story of the inaugural sneaker in the following words:

"LaMelo Ball’s third signature shoe, MB.03, takes a trip to the never-before-seen alternative universe that is the Melo world. Highlighted by slime-inspired rubber wrap-ups and an engineered knit upper with scratch cutouts, the MB3 is truly Not From Here. The slime sole and space-age PUMA Hoops tech, including NITROFOAM™, make tournament ready look interplanetary."

The Puma MB.03 CNY stands out as an enticing choice for sneakerheads who are looking to expand their collection in 2024. These Ball’s Lunar New Year-inspired kicks are a great combination of fashion and performance. Sneakerheads who are interested in these upcoming sneakers in this silhouette can visit Puma's official website.