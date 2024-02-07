PUMA Stewie 2 “Mi Amor” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Puma Stewie 2 released another iteration for Valentine's Day, naming it "Mi Amor." The sneaker comes with a club red colorway, while the heart-shaped motifs accentuate the love theme.

The second signature lineup from Breanna Stewart turned into a coveted shoe for women's sneakerheads. Its Nitro-infused midsole and EVA incorporation seamlessly provide comfort along with the best responsiveness.

The sneaker incorporates the lace system while the Puma's hallmark graphics on the lateral part enhances the overall look. With a padded collar and tongue, this shoe mirrors intricated designs on the outsole, ensuring traction.

The sneaker is live on the Puma store along with some apparel sets. The retail price of the shoe is $125.

Breanna Stewart celebrates love with PUMA Stewie 2 “Mi Amor”

Breanna Stewart, one of the best basketball players for New York Liberty, teamed up with German sportswear mogul Puma. The basketball player launched her first sneaker with Puma, Stewie 1, garnered an assortment of appreciation. In 2023, the second rendition of the Stewie was launched with an upgraded design and technology.

Puma Stewie 2 underscores the elements of nature through the second signature lineup. The brand introduced the sneaker:

"The Stewie 2 Earth design is inspired by the elements of nature, featuring an outsole that embodies fire, wind, and water. Through the collaboration between PUMA Hoops and Breanna Stewart, the Stewie 2 Earth is built to enhance performance."

"The shoe collection incorporates the iconic branding of Breanna Stewart, further enhancing its uniqueness and connection to the renowned basketball player.PUMA Hoops and Breanna Stewart collaborated to build the Stewie 2 for both women and men to elevate their game. Through the “Force of Nature” story, the Stewie 2 is meant to inspire the next generation of basketball players to find the fire within themselves."

The Puma Stewie 2 "Mi Amor" is dressed in a passionfruit-club red colorway and the heart-shaped motifs were illustrated throughout the upper, underscoring the love theme for the upcoming Valentine's Day. The Stewie 2 is a women's basketball sneaker and this rendition incorporates all the requirements of female feet.

The nitro-infused midsole is another stand-out part of the sneaker, ensuring comfort. This nitro foam midsole provides better responsiveness while its lightweight facility works wonderfully for the wearers. Also, the EVA incorporation at the front foot furnishes the bouncy feel. As per the sneaker review website name Weartesters, this sneaker is the reincarnation of the Puma Klyde All Pro.

The rubber outsole, accented in the same hues, showcases three sections of intricated design. The forefoot of the outsole is structured in a herringbone pattern while the midsection underscores the billowing clouds and the heel section mirrors the feathers' shape. These intricated designs on the outsole take care of the reactions, making the pair a coveted one for indoor sports.

Other products of Puma Stewie 2 " Mi Amor"

Along with the sneaker, the Puma Stewie 2 " Mi Amor" presents some of the clothing pieces for women. It includes a cropped basketball hoodie, naming it as Stewie x Mi Amor Heartbreak hoodie. Dressed in vapor gray heather, the hoodie is designed in an oversized structure with pink scripts on its long sleeve, retailing at $80.

The collection continues with a black long-sleeved tee shirt with ribbed calves and heart-shaped applique on the front, priced at $75. It also adds a short short-sleeved tee shirt, shorts, and sweatpants.

The Puma Stewie 2 "Mi Amor" sneaker is available at the Puma store for $125.