PAM x Puma Bioverse project SS24: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The PAM x Puma collection has entered the market with its fourth installment, which includes thirteen pieces of apparel elements. The Bio-verse project between these two was initiated in 2022 to address the connection between nature and technology.

The PAM x Puma's fourth collection campaign was shot in Tokyo and Koke no Mori while featuring the Japanese rapper Tohji. The fresh edition of the Spring and Summer 2024 collection boasts mushroom leather, while the ambiguous graphics become the trademark of the PAM. x Puma collection. The clothing pieces are exposed to snow-wash treatments, while the recycled cotton treatment makes the collection stand out.

The PAM x Puma collection is available in both stores and came to the fashion realm on January 20, 2024. The price range begins at $82.

PAM x Puma Bioverse project SS24 features the Japanese rapper Tohji

The fourth installment of the PAM x Puma Bio/Verse project is launched with an assortment of apparel pieces. The German sportswear mogul Puma teamed up with the Australian fashion brand Perks and Mini (P.A.M.) to rekindle the connection with nature. In 2022, the collaboration began, and this year the duo launched its fourth installment.

The biodiverse project of the duo is based on biodiversity, innovation, technology, and nature, while the fourth installment underscored the theme pretty well and supported the Black Mambas, the female anti-poaching unit.

The brand notes,

This season, the BIO/VERSE is supporting The Black Mambas: a progressive and unique, all female anti-poaching unit who are working to protect the most critical areas within Greater Kruger, one of South Africa’s most diverse biospheres.

It continues,

With a passion for wildlife and rhino conservation, these women are also the voice in the community. The objectives of the Black Mamba project not only include on the ground protection of wildlife, but also being role models at home.

The collection includes a total of thirteen pieces of clothing, including two enticing pieces of footwear. The ready-to-wear clothing pieces from the collection are treated with a snow wash treatment, while mushroom leather, recycled cotton, polyester, and nylon are the major ingredients of the collection.

In the collection, the Velophasis sneaker is the most enticing one, taking inspiration from the 20s running sneakers from Puma. The Velophasis V002 sneaker is dressed in frosted ivory white with touches of brown, beige, and orange. Crafted in mushroom leather, the sneaker features suede and a hyphalite overlay. With the co-branding on the tongue, this sneaker is retailing for $200.

Another sneaker from Puma's archive, the Cylde sneaker, named after the legend Walt Clyde Frazier, decks up in a lavender accent, complemented by black and ocean tropics. Featured in a hairy suede upper, the shoe boasts a leather toe cap, priced at $155.

Apart from these, the collection features the contrast tee, available in two colorways- putty and Puma black. The collection further includes another set of tee shirts, underscoring the graphical imprints.

The PAM x Puma Cellarator track jacket is engineered in nylon with an elasticized hem and is available in the Puma black colorway. Apart from these clothing elements, the collection includes a hoodie, track pants, a backpack, a padded vest, a rugby shirt, and a bottle bag.

The collection hit the market on January 20 and is available in both Puma and P.A.M. stores. The price range lies between $82 and $300.

