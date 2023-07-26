PUMA x Manchester City 2023/24 third kit: Where to get, price, and more details explored

PUMA and Manchester City (MC) have a long-term strategic partnership that began in the summer of 2019. Previously, these two brands have worked very closely, and PUMA has provided some of the best kits for the team. And now again, the sportswear brand has successfully launched the premium Manchester City 2023/24 third kit.

This partnership is one of the biggest deals in PUMA's history and has been described as "staggering". For many years, MC has received high-quality kits with unique and perfect sporty designs from the sportswear brand. Today, on July 26th, the new PUMA x Manchester City 2023/24 third kit has been launched. It is currently available for purchase via the official websites of MC and PUMA. The prices range from $95 to $140.

PUMA x Manchester City 2023/24 third kit takes major

inspiration from Japanese culture

PUMA x Manchester City 2023/24 third kit (Image via MC)

The 2023/24 third kit for Manchester City Football Club has just been unveiled by PUMA. It is intended to capture the dynamism and beating life of the City of Manchester. The new uniform represents the MC as a team that keeps transforming football, from the way it is played to the way it is coached and viewed, and is bringing its campaign to Tokyo, where City's first team is now playing its preseason tour.

Additionally, MC's electric style of play and the thrilling atmosphere that permeates every game are reflected in the 2023–24 third kit. The kit's design features an electric spark design throughout, and the club's logo and partner branding have been updated in "Neon Pink" to match it.

To launch the unique third kit, PUMA and Manchester City immersed themselves in Japanese culture, capturing different content at the famous Tokyo Kabuki Hall with stars such as Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, and new signing Mateo Kovacic. Many parts of the campaign were shot in several key locations in Tokyo.

Jack Grealish, known for his exceptional skills, on-field creativity, and distinctive playing style, has earned a reputation as one of the best wingers in the world. In August 2021, Grealish made a high-profile move to MC. He is now one of the key players on the team. Regarding the 2023/24 third kit, Grealish said,

"I absolutely love the new Third kit, it is a proper eye-catcher and will look brilliant on the pitch – I can’t wait to wear it in our match against Bayern Munich this week in Tokyo."

He also stated,

"It has been an amazing experience to visit and shoot our campaign in Tokyo. It’s an incredible place and it’s great that we can unveil our new kit here during pre-season."

According to the Senior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel at PUMA, Marco Mueller, this 2023/24 third kit was designed to reflect that; the shirt is intended to elicit the same level of excitement in supporters that the thrilling game of football elicits in all of us.

He added,

“The third kit design pays tribute to what Manchester City stand for as a football club, both on and off the pitch, and the energy of Manchester as a City.”

Fans of MC can avail themselves of this amazing kit right now online via the official websites of the two brands.