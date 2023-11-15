PUMA x NOAH Classic Sportswear: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The collaboration of PUMA x NOAH Classic Sportswear marks a significant milestone in the fusion of high-end fashion and sportswear. New York-based NOAH and German sportswear titan PUMA have once again joined forces, this time introducing a unique collection that blends traditional tailoring with athletic comfort.

Following the success of their previous ventures, this collaboration showcases an inventive approach to classic sportswear designs.

Scheduled for release on November 17, the PUMA x NOAH Classic Sportswear collection will be available in NOAH’s stores and on the brand’s official website. For those seeking the exclusive suiting line, it will be available only in NOAH stores and at Dover Street Market, making it a sought-after item for fashion enthusiasts and collectors alike.

PUMA x NOAH Classic Sportswear (Image via official website)

In their latest endeavor, a highlight of the collection is the revitalization of the Suede Classic Velco, available in two colorways: “Camel” and “Navy.” These shoes are a perfect blend of style and function, featuring two Velcro straps adorned with gold PUMA motifs and NOAH’s cross logo.

This footwear is a testament to the brand's commitment to blending aesthetic appeal with practical design.

The brands have unveiled an inaugural suiting line, setting a new standard in sports fashion. This range includes a made-in-Italy blazer and trouser set crafted from a luxurious blend of 90% wool and 10% cashmere. The suit, an innovative twist on the iconic PUMA T7 tracksuit, features a custom Super PUMA jacquard lining in 100% viscose, refined horn buttons, and a distinctive PUMA lapel pin.

The apparel collection is further enriched with versatile pieces. It includes a Jacquard Polo bearing the Super PUMA iconography, an insulated, water-repellent Quilted Jacket, and Twill Pants made in Portugal. The assortment includes stylish accessories like a jacquard Super PUMA scarf, a merino wool beanie, and a corduroy five-panel hat.

PUMA x NOAH Classic Sportswear (Image via official website)

NOAH’s co-founder, Brendon Babenzien, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, emphasizing the synergy and open-mindedness that PUMA brings to the table. This partnership resonates with the vision of creating something novel and exciting; a sentiment echoed in every piece of the collection.

The price range of the PUMA x NOAH Classic Sportswear collection,

PUMA x Noah Pro Star: $140

PUMA x Noah Quarter-Zip Hoodie: $150

PUMA x Noah Long Sleeve Tee: $65

PUMA x Noah Shorts: $85

PUMA x Noah Ear Band: $40

PUMA x Noah Plaid Drawstring Shorts: $398

PUMA x NOAH Classic Sportswear (Image via official website)

The PUMA x NOAH Classic Sportswear collection stands as a pioneer of innovation in the world of sportswear and fashion. With its unique blend of traditional tailoring and athletic functionality, this collaboration is set to redefine the boundaries of sports fashion.

As PUMA and NOAH continue to push the limits of collaboration, their latest offering is a clear indication of the exciting possibilities that lie ahead in the world of sportswear fashion.

Available in select stores and online, this collection offers a fresh perspective on classic designs, appealing to both fashion-forward individuals and sports enthusiasts.