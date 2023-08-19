Puppy Love ending explained: Do Nicole and Max end up together?

Puppy Love is a brand new romantic comedy movie that premiered on Friday, August 19, 2023, exclusively on Amazon Freevee. Peter Stass, Dan Scheinkman, Greg Glienna, Kirsten Guenther, and Richard Alan Reid have served as writers of the movie, while Reild has also acted as the director alongside Nick Fabiano.

A still from Puppy Love (Image Via IMDb)

Puppy Love chronicles the story of two strangers, Max and Nicole, who are on opposite poles. However, the two end up developing an unusual romantic connection after their pet dogs find a love match for one another. The lead cast list for the movie includes Grant Gustin as Max and Lucy Hale as Nicole, among others.

Ever since the rom-com was released on the streaming platform, the audience has been quite eager to learn how the ending of Puppy Love has turned out. Throughout the movie, viewers can see the lead pair, Nicole and Max, struggling to adjust to modern society and find love due to their personal issues, including Max's social anxiety and Nicole's fearful thoughts hidden under her free-spirited gestures.

However, despite all the obstacles in their story, the ending of the Amazon Feevee movie is quite enthralling and satisfying.

The ending of Amazon Freeve's Puppy Love sees a set of highly endearing events

What happens between Nicole and Max?

Puppy Love revolves around Max and Nicole, two strangers who are completely different from one another. However, they do share one thing in common, they are both afraid of showing their emotions to others and of the possibility of never finding true love. Thus, when they meet for the first time after getting matched on a dating app, they do not like each other at all.

However, fate intervenes and plays a major role in making them come closer to each other. In a turn of events, their pet dogs, Chloe and Channing, who they bring with them on their date, end up getting together, and Chloe becomes pregnant. The situation leads them to stay with one another, as they want what is best for their dogs.

During this course of time, while doing lots of activities together for their dogs, they become a bit comfortable with each other and begin to develop feelings for one another. However, that does not last very long due to their insecurities.

Despite starting to come closer to Nicole, Max still believes that she is out of her league due to his issue with his confidence, which ultimately prevents them from displaying their true feelings for each other and also creates a barrier between them.

Do Max and Nicole overcome their insecurities and give their relationship a real chance?

Towards the end of Puppy Love, both Nicole and Max realize their mistakes and regret letting each other grow. They finally confess their feelings, encourage one another to come out of their shells, and make a commitment to what they love to do in life: pursue music for Max and join art school for Nicole.

At the end of the movie, Channing and Chole's puppies are born, which leads to Nicole and Max getting even closer to each other. They celebrate the birth of the puppies with their friends. Thus, the movie ends on a happy note, giving viewers a feeling of satisfaction.

