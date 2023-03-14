Put A Ring On It season 4 release date, air time, and cast explored

Put A Ring On It season 4 is slated to premiere on Friday, March 17, at 9 pm ET. on OWN. This season, three Atlanta couples will be tested to see whether they are compatible with each other under the supervision of relationship coach Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson.

During the show, they will have dates with other people to test their love and loyalty. Throughout their journey of self-discovery with "do or die" relationship tests, each individual must determine whether their love is real or if they should go their separate ways.

The official synopsis of Put A Ring On It season 4 reads:

"Will Packer’s newest unscripted relationship series Put A Ring on It follows three longtime couples, with help from master relationship coach Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, who embark on the ultimate relationship test.”

It continues:

“From week to week the couples are pushed outside their comfort zones to confront the question they’ve been too afraid to ask: is this their happily ever after? The couples will finally find out if they are truly meant to be together by dating other people, and in so doing they’ll discover if there’s a love connection they’ve been missing all along. Will they decide it’s time to go their separate ways, or is it finally time to put a ring on it?”

Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson is the relationship coach on the show

Stacii Jae Johnson's credentials don't just include being a best-selling author but also an actress and a public speaker. Additionally, she has experience as a political fundraiser. With over ten years of practice as a relationship coach, Stacii Jae Johnson will assist couples on Put A Ring On It in finding their true connection.

She explained in the LION Lunch Hour interview that she has a passion for helping "people to the skills to cultivate, create and keep a healthy romantic relationship."

The OWN TV star is also an advocate for women's empowerment. The 1 Million Single Women Empowerment Movement and the Single Girls Club Conference are two of her foundations making progress toward empowering single women.

Put A Ring On It season 4 couples

As the season unfolds, the couples will test their love with many challenges to answer one question:

"Are they ready for their 'happily ever after?"

The Will Packer Unscripted dating series will feature three longtime couples: Joya and Jasha, Dunbar and Chance, and Ricky and Catherine. All couples have been together for two years.

Even though some things may change in terms of challenges, the drama will remain the same. The concept is to discover a love connection initially missing in their relationship by going through several challenges.

The show ends with each individual deciding whether to end their relationship or finalize it via wedding bells.

Kelly Smith, Anthony Sylvester, and Will Packer are the executive producers of the show.

It's no surprise that fans are looking forward to this season, especially after last season's success. According to Urban Hollywood, the number of viewers for the show has increased by 22 percent since it debuted.

The show will be available on the OWN app and Discovery+.

