What time will All The Single Ladies season 1 premiere on OWN TV? Release date, synopsis, and more

OWN’s latest reality show All The Single Ladies, premiering on Friday, January 6, at 9 pm ET, will feature black women from different walks of life opening up about their prior experiences on dating. The conversations will take different routes, while some may be comedic, others might be overwhelming, but all of them will be real and contain anecdotes.

OWN’s press release for the upcoming show reads as:

"Oprah Winfrey Network will debut its new unscripted series "All The Single Ladies," a provocative view of intimacy and dating in the modern world from the perspective of Black women across the nation. The series will debut on Friday, January 6 at 9pm ET/PT, with new episodes debuting every Friday night concurrently on both OWN and discovery+"

All The Single Ladies will see women of color sharing their truths

All The Single Ladies will feature four black women in each episode as they tell all about the tales they’ve been a part of. The topics will range from being “side chicks” as the premiere episode is titled, about red flags, and more. The show will give women the space to sit down and tell their stories as they uncover potentially heartbreaking incidents.

The OWN series will consist of eight episodes that will air weekly. Episode 1 is titled Side Chicks, and will cover the topic of infidelity and how the women appearing on the show dealt with their partner’s choices. Episode 2, The Swirl Life, will narrate tales of interracial relationships.

Episode 3, titled Why Women Cheat, will feature four women who stepped out of the bounds of monogamous relationships and how they dealt with the consequences of their actions. Episode 4, Raised by Religion, will feature conversations about women who previously challenged their religious beliefs and their search for true love.

All The Single Ladies episode 5, titled Bad Boys, will feature four women opening up about their toxic relationships. The episode will potentially shed some light on why people stay in a negative relationship and possibly bring awareness to what it does to a person. The following segment, What Just Happened?, will narrate tales of what happens when everything one knows to be true turns out to be false.

The press release for the upcoming All The Single Ladies episode 1 reads as:

"A nurse is blindsided by her husband's homosexuality, a court liaison re-evaluates her long-term relationship with a cheating boyfriend, a writer's world is turned upside down when the man of her dreams becomes abusive, and an entrepreneur is ghosted by the man she loves. In this emotional episode, four women tell their stories of infatuation, heartbreak and rebirth."

Episode 8, titled S*xual Awakenings, will feature four women who find themselves, and what works. The season finale, Red Flags, which is set to air on February 24, will feature four women who talk about “their hard-earned” lessons after having ignored red flags in their previous relationships.

All The Single Ladies is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a North Road company, and Black Bar Mitzvah. Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale, Adriane Hopper Williams, Paula Bryant-Ellis, Shukree Tilghman, Jay Ellis, and Aaron Bergman as executive producers.

Tune in on January 6, at 9 pm ET on OWN to watch All The Single Ladies. Episodes of the same will also be available on Discovery+.

