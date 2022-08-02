"Hayden is the definition of a red flag": Fans criticize The Bachelorette contestant after his rude remarks towards Gabby and Rachel

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired another dramatic episode on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour time frame saw the leads, Gabby and Rachel, continue to explore their relationships and form deeper connections while raising concerns and dealing with drama as they set sail across Europe on a cruise ship.

In this week's episode, Hayden quickly turned into the season's villain after his statement toward Gabby and Rachel in front of the other suitors. He called the bachelorettes "b***hes" and compared them to his ex-girlfriend. After being confronted by Rachel, he denied making any such statement but was quickly escorted out by the lead, leading to his elimination from the show.

Hayden makes rude comments about The Bachelorette leads Gabby and Rachel

Hayden was already under the scanner after last week's episode of The Bachelorette when he called Gabby "rough around the edges" and decided to pursue Rachel. However, fans slammed Rachel for giving him a second chance and handing him a rose during the rose ceremony.

Hayden again came under attack this week after responding to his remarks about Gabby in front of the other suitors. He said:

"I would hope that Gabby is a little bit more mature than that.I don't think I said anything wrong to be honest with you. My dumb a** uses the same verbiage that Gabby uses to describe herself and she f***ing didn't like that. Well b**ch maybe you shouldn't use that word to describe yourself then."

The Bachelorette contestant then compared Gabby and Rachel to his ex-girlfriend and said they "don't hold a candle" to her. He said:

"I just don't want to settle. I can tell you right now, I don't see how any guy in her could be, like, I'm f***in marrying these girls."

Later in the episode, James Clark, also known as Meatball, addressed the issue to Rachel. However, the latter had a conversation with Hayden where he opened up about his sick dog and was therefore in disbelief over what Meatball said.

Meatball revealed that Hayden made a vulgar comparison between Rachel and his ex-girlfriend and called The Bachelorette leads "b***hes." When Rachel first confronted Hayden, he kept thinking that it was about his sick dog. However, when asked about the comments he made, Hayden said:

“I don’t speak like that. That’s not my character ... that's not what I said."

However, after everything Rachel had gone through this week, she didn't believe his justification and explanation and was ready to escort him out of the ship. She said:

"I really feel like this is the end of my rope. I'm hitting road block after road block after road block, and I can't keep doing it. I can't really keep dealing with it. Can I walk you out?"

The Bachelorette contestant hence exited the ship as well as from the series. Along with Hayden, others who failed to receive a rose from Rachel and Gabby during this week's rose ceremony were Jordan, Quincey, and Kirk.

Gabby: Spencer, Jason, Nate, Erich, Johnny, Michael, and Mario.

Rachel: Tino, Tyler, Aven, Meatball, Zach, Ethan, and Logan

Fans react to The Bachelorette contestant Hayden slamming Gabby and Rachel

Fans of the show slammed Hayden for his remarks about the leads and took to social media to express their disappointment.

Lauren 🥯 @laurenleti i mean honestly hayden never should've been given a rose after he called gabby rough around the edges so this felt inevitable #TheBachelorette i mean honestly hayden never should've been given a rose after he called gabby rough around the edges so this felt inevitable #TheBachelorette

Luhhrees @Luhhrees Idk Hayden gives off entitled frat boy vibes. No woman is good enough for him honestly. He’s always just gonna talk sh*t about all of them. #TheBachelorette Idk Hayden gives off entitled frat boy vibes. No woman is good enough for him honestly. He’s always just gonna talk sh*t about all of them. #TheBachelorette

Laura @bachelorjunkie3 Too bad the cruise ship hadn’t left port yet. They could have sent Hayden off in a little life boat. #thebachelorette Too bad the cruise ship hadn’t left port yet. They could have sent Hayden off in a little life boat. #thebachelorette

Elle Lynne @ElleLynne5 Hayden literally thinks that he is God’s gift to women. He has a HUGE ego for no reason. Not attractive, boring as hell, no personality and is a liar.🤥Who lied to this boy and told him he was a catch? What a goof. #TheBachelorette Hayden literally thinks that he is God’s gift to women. He has a HUGE ego for no reason. Not attractive, boring as hell, no personality and is a liar.🤥Who lied to this boy and told him he was a catch? What a goof. #TheBachelorette https://t.co/MSW8mJYPQj

Some fans found it surprising that Hayden would leave his sick dog Rambo suffering from cancer, with only a few months to live and make his debut on the show. They were quick to shower some interesting reactions on social media.

Jaimie Renee @JaimDaviz #TheBachelorette Hayden’s dog waiting for him to bring back the stuffed animal that got him thru chemo #bachelorette Hayden’s dog waiting for him to bring back the stuffed animal that got him thru chemo #bachelorette #TheBachelorette https://t.co/7TdyO3UHga

juls 🌹 @liljulsie #TheBachelorette im sorry but I would never go on a reality tv show for potentially 3 months if my beloved pet had less than a year left to live and I certainly wouldn’t use that situation to manipulate someone into pursuing love with me further… wtf Hayden #bachelorette im sorry but I would never go on a reality tv show for potentially 3 months if my beloved pet had less than a year left to live and I certainly wouldn’t use that situation to manipulate someone into pursuing love with me further… wtf Hayden #bachelorette #TheBachelorette https://t.co/qME0tZP3fu

Logan, however, realized that although he chose to be committed to Rachel last week, he was more attracted to Gabby and wanted to explore his connection with her. Rachel already had a tough week, and with these revelations, things will turn even more dramatic this season.

Tune in for an all-new episode of The Bachelorette next Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

