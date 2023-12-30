"Put the phone down sis. Touch grass": Cardi B trolled over targeting her own fanbase in viral Offset rant

Rapper Cardi B was going on a rant during her X Spaces livestream on 29 December 2023. Her tirade was due to the mounting speculation that she had reconciled with her ex, fellow rapper Offset from the group Migos. The two were seen spending time together in New York City on Thursday in separate selfies posted by a fan. These photos led to the rumor mill going into overdrive.

Rather than clearing up the rumors, many of which were created by online publications, the rapper lashed out at her fanbase. Cardi had a meltdown on Friday, spewing expletives at fans for spreading baseless rumors. Supporters were quick to point out that her anger was misplaced. Some even suggested she touch grass, an expression for disconnecting from social media.

Fan tells Cardi B to touch grass (Image via Instagram/@tvn_tj)

Those who listened to the livestream heard Cardi B blame these rumors solely on her fans. She further threatened to unfollow her top fans and delete her entire social media out of anger and frustration. Something that she promised to do in earlier rants, too.

"Did I confirm anything? Shut the f**k up. I’m about to delete my whole f**king social media ’cause y’all don’t shut the f**k up. And it’s the same f**king dumb... my own f**king fan base. The last time I got dragged, was ’cause my own f**king fan base. I don’t see nobody talking s**t but own f**king fan base."

Fans react to Cardi B's viral rant about getting back with Offset

The vast majority of her fanbase, known as Bardi, didn't take too kindly to the vitriol spewed by Cardi B on her livestream. Some couldn't believe that the Bodak Yellow rapper would turn on her loyal fans so quickly.

A portion of fans even resorted to trolling the artist. Responding to her meltdown with humourous takes about the reverb-heavy audio quality of her live stream.

Certain fans were more worried than entertained by her screaming rant, responding with concern for Cardi's mental state.

More about Cardi B and Offset's relationship

This isn't the first public outburst that Cardi B has had recently. Earlier this month, on 15 December, the rapper went on another rant on Instagram Live. This one was aimed at her estranged husband, Offset with whom she shares two kids. She slammed her ex in an emotionally charged rant amid their nasty split, accusing Offset of mistreating her while she was at her most vulnerable.

The pair first began dating in early 2017, getting engaged the same year on October 27. Cardi B and Offset have collaborated on multiple tracks since then. From 2019's Clout to Jealousy, which was just released on 28 July of this year.

The rappers secretly got married in September 2017, with Cardi giving birth to their daughter on July 10, 2018 and their son on September 4, 2021. Throughout their relationship, the pair have separated and gotten back together. Post their divorce in September 2020, the two would once again resume their relationship.

This on-again-off-again status of their relationship might have played a part in the current controversy, with fans assuming that the pair reconciled once again.