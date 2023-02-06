Eepisode 12 of Quantum Leap reboot is expected to premiere on NBC on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT. The series is a revival of the iconic 90s sci-series of the same name, although it is set more than three decades after the events of the original show and focuses on Ben Song, the lead physicist of the Quantum Leap project, who's traveled back in time.

The series features Raymond Lee in the lead role, alongside several others playing important supporting roles. The show premiered on September 19, 2022, and has been receiving positive reviews from fans and critics.

Quantum Leap episode 12 promo, preview, and more details

A brief 30-second promo for Quantum Leap episode 12 touches upon the numerous important events set to unfold in the new episode that will see Ben travelling to 2012. Elsewhere, Magic and Jenn gain a better understanding of how Ben managed to leap through time.

Here's a short synopsis of the episode, titled Let Them Play, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Ben finds himself in 2012 in the midst of the Méndez family as they help their transgender daughter who dreams of playing on her high school basketball team; Magic and Jenn discover another piece of the puzzle of why Ben leapt in the first place.''

The previous episode, titled Leap. Die. Repeat, witnessed Ben in an elevator amid various other people. A nuclear reactor's explosion ultimately led to the death of many people, including Ben, leaving everyone at the HQ utterly devastated.

As the plot seems to be taking an interesting turn, fans can expect a lot more action and drama in the upcoming episodes. The series continues to garner massive viewership and has already been renewed for a second season.

More details about Quantum Leap cast and plot

The new sci-fi series takes place many decades after the events depicted in the original show. It focuses on Ben Song, who time-travels to the past. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Dr. Ben Song, lead physicist of a top-secret government time-travel program known as Quantum Leap, makes an unauthorized leap into the past, awakening in a different body with only fragments of his memory intact.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Guided by Addison, a colleague in the present day who appears to him as a hologram that only he can see and hear, he discovers the only way for him to leap again is to correct something in his host person's life. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, his team in the present tries to figure out why he leaped and bring him home.''

The cast of the series is led by actor Raymond Lee, who portrays the role of protagonist Ben Song. Lee has been quite impressive throughout the show, capturing various complex facets of his character with remarkable ease.

Apart from Quantum Leap, Lee is known for his appearances in Mozart in the Jungle, Here and Now, and many more. Other important cast members who play supporting roles include Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, and Ernie Hudson, among many more.

Don't forget to catch Quantum Leap episode 12 on NBC on Monday, February 6, 2023.

