"Queen behavior": RHOA fans applaud Kenya for defending Drew and calling out her husband

A new episode of RHOA aired on Sunday night, and viewers witnessed Kenya Moore defend Drew Sidora. This week, the housewives and their husbands went on a trip to New York for Kandi's play. During dinner, an argument broke out between Drew and her husband.

Kenya, who couldn't see Drew being treated the way she was, stood up for her. She called out Ralph Pittman for being disrespectful towards the RHOA star. Fans who watched the episode applauded Kenya for defending Drew.

Kenya stepping in to cut through the bullshit, call Ralph out and defend Drew was amazing to watch. Queen behavior. “Ralph, stop. What is the laugh for? Don’t do that to me.”Kenya stepping in to cut through the bullshit, call Ralph out and defend Drew was amazing to watch. Queen behavior. #RHOA “Ralph, stop. What is the laugh for? Don’t do that to me.” Kenya stepping in to cut through the bullshit, call Ralph out and defend Drew was amazing to watch. Queen behavior. #RHOA https://t.co/AIIi3iXW7J

Ever since Drew returned last season, there's been constant ups and downs in her marriage to Ralph. Recently things went haywire between the couple again when he admitted to getting close to his assistant. Ralph took Drew out for a fancy dinner to make up for the ongoing drama in their lives.

While things seemed to be going well, right before dessert, Drew brought up the trouble in their relationship. This didn't sit well with Ralph, who ended dinner and walked away. When RHOA returned this week, Drew and Ralph sat down for a couple's therapy. She shared that she didn't feel appreciated or respected by her husband.

Retaliating to Drew's comment, Ralph complained,

"I give her the stuff that any woman would appreciate. This one here? It's like everything is a problem with her because she's insatiable! I tried to give her steak and lobster that night. Really truly, that night? She deserved a Lunchable."

Their therapist, Dr. Ken, then gave the couple a 30-day cease-fire exercise to follow, where they weren't supposed to argue. But it didn't last long, as just days later, on their trip to New York, Ralph started all over again. While discussing their issues with the other housewives, The RHOA star opened up about how she couldn't get over the fact that there was another woman.

Ralph replied saying,

"I had to fire the assistant. I guess a question is, How do you finally get over it and say, 'This is something that happened in the past and now we can move beyond it.' "

Kandi Burruss didn't let Ralph get the final say on that quickly. She asked him if the thought of being close to his assistant didn't seem crazy to him. But that didn't stop Ralph, and he was quick to reply.

Ralph's behavior didn't seem acceptable to Kenya, who then decided to stand up and call him out.

Kenya called out Ralph, sharing that he was tearing Drew down when she was hurt. She added that she would've been upset if this was her in the same situation and someone had to say this to her face.

"See, let me say this to you right now. If my husband said that to me, I would flip this table over because that is so disrespectful. You're basically saying that she's lying and how it happened was not how it happened.

Fans on social media praise the RHOA for calling out Ralph and standing up for Drew.

Fans commend Kenya for defending Drew on RHOA

Taking to Twitter, fans applauded Kenya for standing up against Ralph and called it queen behavior.

Princess @DaysinItaly #RHOA @BravoTV @KenyaMoore "Ralph, you remind me so much of Mark it's crazy." Me sitting on my couch screaming during the commercials,"Go Girl! Shred him Kenya, shred him!" #MVP #RHOA @KenyaMoore "Ralph, you remind me so much of Mark it's crazy." Me sitting on my couch screaming during the commercials,"Go Girl! Shred him Kenya, shred him!" #MVP @BravoTV 💥

Effie K. @effiek227 I’ve been waiting to see this Kenya. Ralph was dead wrong and Kenya told him where the dog died #RHOA I’ve been waiting to see this Kenya. Ralph was dead wrong and Kenya told him where the dog died #RHOA

Kenya had the biggest balls to stand up to Ralph AND defend Drew. And she dont even like Drew!! None of us do! But what's wrong is wrong and I'm glad Kenya said something while the others played deaf & dumb. Now I'm not much of a Kenya fan but honey!!!!...Kenya had the biggest balls to stand up to Ralph AND defend Drew. And she dont even like Drew!! None of us do! But what's wrong is wrong and I'm glad Kenya said something while the others played deaf & dumb. #RHOA Now I'm not much of a Kenya fan but honey!!!!... 👏👏👏👏👏👏Kenya had the biggest balls to stand up to Ralph AND defend Drew. And she dont even like Drew!! None of us do! But what's wrong is wrong and I'm glad Kenya said something while the others played deaf & dumb. #RHOA

Ashley @AshleyPassion1 #bravotv #Bravo It was nice to see Kenya, Marlo, and Kandi speak up on Ralph's awful treatment towards Drew! We need to see more women uplifting other women when they are struggling in marriages/relationships #RHOA It was nice to see Kenya, Marlo, and Kandi speak up on Ralph's awful treatment towards Drew! We need to see more women uplifting other women when they are struggling in marriages/relationships #RHOA #bravotv #Bravo

RHOA airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

