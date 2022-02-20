Is Queen Elizabeth vaccinated? British Monarch tests positive for COVID-19

On February 20, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for COVID-19. As per recent updates, the nonagenarian monarch of England reportedly has only "mild cold-like symptoms."

The reports also stated that the Queen (95) was in direct contact with her eldest son, Prince Charles (73), two days prior to his positive COVID test. Prince Charles, who is currently in self-isolation, reportedly showcased no symptoms of the virus. He had also contracted the virus back in March 2020, when he only had mild symptoms.

Boris Johnson @BorisJohnson I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.

An official statement from the Palace stated:

"The Queen will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Queen Elizabeth II's vaccination status

As per reports from the Palace, Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Phillip, had taken the second dose of the vaccine in January 2021. The vaccine was administered just a few months before Prince Charles' bout with COVID infection and exactly four months prior to Prince Phillip's death.

According to the BBC, the doses were administered by a household doctor at Windsor Castle under the presumed purview of her lead physician and the Head of the Medical Household, Professor Sir Huw Thomas.

At the time, it was not known if the dose she received last year was her second one. Likewise, it is also not known if she has received a booster dose since then. It is not known what vaccine Queen Elizabeth II might have received. However, it is likely that she could have been administered the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, both of which are the leading COVID vaccines in the UK.

In February last year, Queen Elizabeth II spoke about her experience with vaccination during a video call with health officials responsible for the UK's vaccine rollout. She said:

"It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who have been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine. And the jab—it didn't hurt at all."

According to some reports, Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also contracted COVID after her husband tested positive earlier this month. Back in 2020, Prince Williams had also reportedly tested positive for the virus, around the time his father contracted the virus for the first time.

Edited by R. Elahi