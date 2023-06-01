The second season of Queen of the Universe will be airing on Paramount+ on June 2, 2023. The upcoming season is set to be bigger, bolder, and more fabulous than the first season. The new season will showcase the talents of 10 drag queens from around the world including Italy, Brazil, Mexico, the Phillippines, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Season 2 of Queen of the Universe promises an international showdown like no other. The ten sensational queens will be seen vying for the coveted crown to be named the Queen of the Universe, a $250,000 prize, and worldwide recognition of their homeland.

The 10 drag queens are here to be the ultimate Queen of the Universe

1) Jazell Barbie Royale (United States)

A legend in the pageant scene and the esteemed winner of Miss Continental, Jazell Barbie Royale is no stranger to the spotlight. She is known for her viral performance of CeCe Peniston's He Loves Me 2, which took social media by storm.

While she has garnered much-deserved fame for her titles and viral videos in the USA, she hopes to be remembered on the Queen of the Universe stage for her biggest asset: her voice.

2) Aura Eternal (Italy)

Aura Eternal has previously dazzled audiences on season 2 of Drag Race Italia, where she made it to the top three. With her out-of-the-world skills and stunning looks, Aura is all set to show the world how she can be the next Queen of the Universe. Her vocal chops are at par with her sensational persona.

3) Love Masisi (Netherlands)

Love Masisi brings an international flair to the competition, having lived in several different countries throughout her adventurous life. After a previous appearance on Drag Race Holland season 2, Love is eager to showcase her passion for music and hopes to spread a message of love and hope across the globe.

4) Chloe V (Brazil)

Following in the footsteps of Brazil's previous win in the inaugural season of Queen of the Universe, Chloe V is very well aware that she has big stilettos to fill. With her powerhouse voice and envy-inducing looks, Chloe exudes confidence that no competitor can knock her down or steal her crown.

5) Militia Scunt (United States)

Known for edgy drag looks and soulful singing voice, Militia Scunt is a force to be reckoned with. She is an all-rounder with impressive skills such as singing, dancing, and styling. Making her mark in California, Militia is confident she has what it takes to outshine the competition and bring the crown back to her homeland, the USA.

6) Maxie (Philippines)

Hailing from Manila, the vibrant and talented Maxe is already a top-tier performer and LGBTQ advocate in the Philippines. Despite her previous appearances on TV since childhood, Maxie has never ventured beyond her home country. Now, she's all ready to step onto the Queen of the Universe stage and make her dreams of becoming a universal sensation a reality.

7) Miss Sistrata (Israel)

Miss Sistrata is all ready to enter the Queen of the Universe stage with her true diva persona. Hailing from Tel Aviv, this former soldier knows how to captivate audiences with her stunning vocal abilities and breathtaking looks.

Her journey from military service to glamourous world of drag has shaped her into a fierce performer. Miss Sistrata is determined to leave a lasting impression and show the world that talent knows no boundaries.

8) Taiga Brava (Mexico)

With her larger-than-life personality and powerhouse vocals, Tanya Royale is set to bring the heat from Mexico to the global stage. This queen of charisma has been captivating audiences back home in Cancun, Mexico with her soulful voice. Bringing her undeniable talent and infectious energy to the show.

9) Trevor Ashley (Australia)

From the land down under comes the electrifying Trevor Ashley, a drag queen known as a seasoned theatre queen who has been part of the Australian drag community for over 20 years. With many successes under her belt viz an Aussie equivalent of the Tony Awards, she is all set for her first televised singing competition.

10) Viola (United Kingdom)

The youngest queen in the Queen of the Universe show, at only 19 years old is all ready to show she's a force to be reckoned with. Despite her age, she possesses remarkable musical talent and has been dedicated to seizing this opportunity. She might be new to the community but the budding star can't wait to show her brilliance in music to the world.

Tune in to Paramount+ to watch Queen of the Universe season 2 which promises a bundle of talent, passion, and sheer entertainment.

