Queen of the Universe season 2 release date, air time, and plot

Paramount+ has recently announced that Queen of the Universe, the international drag singing competition, will make its season 2 debut on June 2, 2023. The streaming platform typically airs its shows at 3 am ET, so fans can expect the same schedule for the show.

Queen of the Universe will be hosted by the renowned Graham Norton, bringing together ten fierce drag queens from around the world. These talented performers will take the stage to battle it out through mind-blowing musical performances in front of a live audience.

The competition gets fiercer with each episode, and the queens will aim to outshine their competitors. All are vying for the ultimate prize, the Queen of the Universe title, and a jaw-dropping cash prize of $250,000.

Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams, and Trixie Mattel are all set to return as judges for Queen of the Universe season 2

Returning to the judging panel are familiar faces from RuPaul's Drag Race, ensuring the queens receive the most astute critiques and invaluable guidance.

Michelle Visage, the glamorous and outspoken judge known for her no-nonsense approach, will be joined by the incomparable Vanessa Williams, the Grammy-nominated singer and actress who brings her wealth of experience and unparalleled talent to the table.

Alongside them is the captivating Trixie Mattel, a Drag Race alumna who has won the hearts of millions with her unique blend of humor and charisma. Joining this esteemed panel is the iconic Spice Girls member, Mel B, known for her infectious energy and unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community. Mel B will bring her expertise to the competition, replacing season 1 judge Leona Lewis.

Queen of the Universe season 2 will have 10 drag performers

The stars of the upcoming show are going to be the queens themselves. Season 2 is set to showcase the diverse range of drag performers from around the world. The show takes pride in featuring queens from various countries, celebrating the artistry and uniqueness of drag as a global phenomenon.

The show will be fierce, with a remarkable lineup of international talent ready to give it their all. Among the cast are:

Jazell Royale, a beauty queen from the United States Maxie, representing the Philippines, will bring the colorful spirit of Filipino drag. Milita Scunt from California Miss Sistara, an Israeli drag performer Taiga Brava, proudly representing Mexico Trevor Ashley hails from Australia Aura Eternal represents Drag Race Italia Love Masisi from Drag Race Holland. Returning to defend her title, Chloe V is the reigning Brazilian champion. Viola, representing the United Kingdom.

The Queen of the Universe season 1 premiered on December 2, 2021. The Eurovision-like singing drag competition crowned Grag Queen as the ultimate Queen of the Universe, with Ada Vox as the runner-up.

RuPaul's Drag Race @RuPaulsDragRace : @RuPaul "They think our love, our light, our laughter, and our joy are signs of weakness but they're wrong because that is our strength." "They think our love, our light, our laughter, and our joy are signs of weakness but they're wrong because that is our strength." 🔁: @RuPaul https://t.co/5uDcBI8SQa

The driving force behind the Queen of the Universe is the legendary drag queen RuPaul, who serves as an executive producer for the competition series.

The Paramount+ show will be a testament to the celebration of different styles, influences, and cultural backgrounds with a musical bud, demonstrating that drag is a universal language that knows no boundaries.

Tune in on June 2 in the United States and Canada and June 3 in the United Kingdom, Latin America, Italy, France, and Germany to watch the upcoming season.

