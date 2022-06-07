Queer as Folk reboot cast: List of actors starring in Peacock show

Peacock's most-anticipated Queer as Folk drops on June 9, 2022.

There could never have been a better time to drop the second reboot of Russell T. Davies' ground-breaking, original British series Queer as Folk, which premiered in 1999 for two revolutionary seasons, making it the second reboot of the show for audiences in the US.

This Pride Month, creator of Little America Stephen Dunn is bringing his version of Queer as Folk to Peacock, calling it a colourful remake of the British original with a completely new generation of diverse friends from New Orleans. The group's lives have been altered by life-altering tragedy, only to bring the community together.

The official poster, which was recently unveiled, made a display of the cast that's about to feature on the television screens beginning this June 9. Although various interpretations can be drawn out of the poster, one aspect that remains evident is its intention to introduce the audience to the relatively new queer cast members.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Peacock's Queer as Folk reboot cast list

The dramatic, shattering poster features Grey's Anatomy star Devin Way, The Gifted star Fin Argus, Big Sky's Jesse James Keitel, Arts of Crime star CG, Hacks star Johnny Sibilly, and Special's Ryan O'Connell.

Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis from Yellowjackets, Young Sheldon's Ed Begley Jr., Nyle DiMarco from This Close, Work in Progress star Armand Fields, Chris Renfro from Reno 911!, Locke & Key star Eric Graise, The Sinner's Olli Haaskivi, and The White Lotus star Lukas Gage are among the guest stars who will reportedly appear in Season 1.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Here's the full cast list and the characters:

Fin Argus as Mingus

CG as Shar

Jesse James Keitel as Ruthie

Ryan O'Connell as Julian

Johnny Sibilly as Noah

Devin Way as Brodie

Kim Cattrall as Brenda

Eric Graise as Marvin

Armand Fields as Bussey Horewood

Chris Renfro as Daddius Miller

Delish Da Goodness as Mina

Laveau Contraire as Laveau Contraire

Marta Piekarz as Mercury

Juliette Lewis as Judy

Benito Skinner as Jake Cole Jordan

Sachin Bhatt as Ali

Ed Begley Jr. as Winston

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Cattrall and Lewis along with their Queer as Folk co-stars and the showrunners commemorated the series' world premiere at the Theater at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

They were joined by the reboot's outstanding cast including Way, Sibilly, Keitel, Argus, O'Connell, CG, Renfro, among other stars. The stars were also joined by director Stephen Dunn and screenwriter Jaclyn Moore.

More about the upcoming Queer as Folk remake

Set in New Orleans, Peacock's Queer as Folk narrated the tale of an LGBTQ+ group that relies on each other in retaliation to a shooting at their neighborhood g*y club, Babylon.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Representing the community over two decades later, set in a completely different era, the remake will undoubtedly depict the community with utmost perfection, filling up the gaps that were missed during the first remake of the show.

The original series (both the original British version and the first American reboot) lacked diversity, which the new edition is expected to address. Dunn is putting black, trans, non-binary, and queer characters to the forefront of the reboot series. Screenwriter Moore spoke about the aspects that lacked in previous depictions:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"I believe deeply in the power of storytelling to make people feel seen, but all too often I feel as though queer and trans representation in art is limited to extremes. We are either shown as saintly heroes bravely surviving a bigoted society or two-dimensional queer-coded villains that feel airdropped in from some previous era."

She added:

"With Queer as Folk, we aimed to depict queer characters who live in the messy middle. People who are complicated. Who are funny and caring and flawed and sometimes selfish, but still worthy of love. Still worthy of narrative. As a trans woman, I’m excited to take steps to move past telling stories that seem to just be arguing for our basic humanity. My hope is that Queer as Folk is one such step."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Watch the remake of the remarkable series decades after its initial premiere, representing the queer folks of the new age. Queer as Folk drops on June 9, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far