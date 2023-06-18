Quicksand on Shudder: Release date, plot, cast, and more

Shudder is here with another gripping survival thriller, Quicksand, which premieres on June 23, 2023. The Columbian movie will take viewers on a harrowing journey with a married couple who find themselves trapped in a quagmire. After the success of Westworld, Matthew Pitts wrote Quicksand, which has been directed by Andrés Beltrán from the fame of Tarumama.

The genre-specific streaming platform, Shudder, has acquired the rights to the film in the UK, U.S., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The official synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"Quicksand follows an American couple on the brink of divorce who travel to Columbia for a work conference. While on a hike through the rainforest, a storm causes them to become trapped in a pit of quicksand. Unable to move, it becomes a struggle for survival as they battle the elements of the jungle and a venomous snake in order to escape."

Quicksand features Carolina Gaitán, who is the voice behind Disney's Encanto character Pepa Madrigal and Allan Hawco, who is featured in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Quicksand: A desperate struggle in the forests of Columbia

AMC Networks' Shudder will bring a unique tale of survival among the dense, uninhabited forests of Columbia. The audience will see Gaitán and Hawco play the lead roles of a couple grappling with the impending doom of their marriage.

The two make their way to Columbia for a work conference. Looking for a chance to reconnect, they embark on a hike through the lush rainforests.

However, their adventure takes a perilous turn when they venture into a treacherous section of the forest to take a shortcut and run into a man with a gun who tries to mug them.

The husband attacks the man and manages to flee with his wife. Saving themselves from the gunshots, they stray into a deadly trap hidden underneath all the greenery.

The couple sinks into the sand and finds themselves sinking deeper with every inch they move. As their struggle and desperation intensify, existence becomes a race against time as they battle hunger and exhaustion. The shared fight for survival becomes a catalyst for reevaluating their dynamic.

The Vegas-based production house Sangre Films, which is a partnership between Columbian company Elemental Stories and U.S. companies 2 Pictures and Dawn’s Light Movies, has produced Quicksand.

Carolina Gaitán and Allan Hawco star in the lead roles

Matt Pitts weaves together heart-stopping suspense and extreme emotional turmoil in the backdrop of the rainforest.

Carolina Gaitán and Allan Hawco play the lead characters, who face the danger of a venomous snake among other bigger threats in the forest. The couple are completely isolated from civilization.

39-year-old Carolina Gaitán has been featured in Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso and Narcos. She is also on the judges' panel of X Factor Columbia.

Her co-star in Quicksand, Allan Hawco, has starred in the Republic of Doyle, The Book of Negroes, and the television series Caught. He hails from Newfoundland, Canada, and is also a writer and producer.

Quoting Beltrán in his official statement to Deadline, Matt Pitts said:

“Making Quicksand was such a thrilling and challenging experience. I hope people can relate to the intense emotions Carolina and Allan portrayed so well. We shot the film on location, in a cold forest in the mountains of Colombia. Although the weather conditions were harsh for the actors and crew, we kept enjoying the process because we wanted to tell this story as real as possible.”

The movie explores the theme of love, resilience, and the transformative power of survival. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as you tune into Shudder on June 23, 2023.

