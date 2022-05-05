Quordle #101 answers for today: Thursday, May 5 

Quordle is now a staple word game for many players.

Ever since Josh Wardle’s Wordle was introduced to word game enthusiasts, they cannot seem to get enough of the format's inherent simplicity. There have been numerous spinoffs taking the internet by storm, allowing Wordle players to branch out and try something new.

While games like Heardle and Actorle require players to guess words related to another genre, others have been designed to be the more intense siblings of Wordle. We even have Sedecordle now, which requires players to guess 16 five-letter words at the same time.

Quordle requires players to guess four words simultaneously. While the game is not very intense, it can get tricky to guess four words at the same time in nine guesses or less. Like Wordle, the words to guess renew at midnight so everyone can play the same fresh puzzle daily. However, there are practice games available for players that can be attempted anytime.

Quordle #101 has four common words for answers

If you need a helping hand with the game, you have come to the right place. We know how taxing it can be to guess four words at once, so we are here with the solutions.

The Quordle solutions for Thursday, May 5 are words that are often used in our day-to-day lives.

The first word is “sonic.” As per Merriam Webster, the word is mostly used as an adjective to describe something that comes from or uses sound waves. Alternatively, it also describes having a frequency that is within the human range of audibility.

The second word for today is “shack.” A commonly-used noun, “shack” refers to a hut or an enclosed structure that is for a particular person or use. Merriam Webster traces the word’s etymological roots to the English word “shackly” which means rickety.

The third word is “cabin.” As a noun, the word “cabin” refers to a private room or a room for accommodation in a ship, boat, a cargo or a crew compartment in a vehicle. It can also be used to indicate a one-storey living space devoid of ornamentation.

The last word of the puzzle is “broom.” According to Merriam Webster, the word “broom” refers to any leguminous shrub with long branches, small leaves and yellow flowers. It is also a common term for the firm twigs and fibers bound together with a long handle used for sweeping. The verb form of the word refers to the act of sweeping or the act of finishing something with a broom. The word has Old German roots.

