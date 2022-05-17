Quordle #113 answers for today: Tuesday, May 17 

Quordle is nearing its four-month anniversary since its release, and the game continues to garner regular players who seek more of a challenge than Wordle. This spin-off requires players to guess four words simultaneously in nine tries or less.

It follows the same principles as the original game that made it the viral internet phenomenon it grew to be. Players are kept abreast of their progress with the change in the color of the tiles. Keep reading for the answers to today's Quordle.

The answers for Quordle #113 contain repeat letters

The answers for today's Quordle are common words, but three out of the four words contain repeat letters, which may throw players off slightly. The first answer is "fully", which means to the greatest degree or extent possible, according to the Collins Dictionary.

The adverb is used to say that a process is completely finished. If one describes, answers, or deals with something "fully", they leave out nothing that should be mentioned or dealt with.

It emphasizes how great an amount is and is derived from the Old English term "fullice", which means entirely, perfectly, or completely.

The next answer for Quordle #113 is another common word, "purer", The comparative form of "pure", "purer", means more pure.

The adjective pure is used in several contexts in daily usage. In metallurgy, pure refers to having a homogeneous or uniform composition unmixed with any other matter.

In reference to air or water, pure means free of dirt, pollutants, infectious agents, or other unwanted elements, per The Free Dictionary. As a personality trait, pure refers to being free from moral fault or guilt or marked by chastity, as defined by Merriam Webster.

Pure also alludes to being non-objective and appraising formal and technical qualities only when appraising someone's skills. Lastly, in genetics, the term means hailing from unmixed blood or ancestry and homozygous in breeding.

The third answer to the puzzle is the word "fishy." Its literal meaning refers to anything that resembles fish, especially taste or odor.

The figurative meaning of "fishy,", which is more commonly used, refers to a situation or person that creates doubt or suspicion in one's mind, per Merriam Webster.

When one describes a situation as "fishy", they feel that someone is not telling the truth or behaving completely honestly. According to the Collins Dictionary, in British English, "fishy" could also refer to a dull and lifeless look on a person's face.

The final answer for Quordle #113 is another common word, "knock". As per the online dictionary, the verb form of the word means to strike a surface noisily to attract attention, especially when waiting to be let in through a door.

It could also refer to colliding with someone or something, giving them a hard blow. To "knock" someone into a particular position or condition means to hit them very hard so that they fall over or become unconscious.

In an engineering context, if an engine is knocking, it is producing a repeated high sound either because the fuel is not burning correctly or because a small part is damaged and allows another part to move in ways that it should not, as per the Cambridge Dictionary.

