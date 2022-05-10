Quordle #106 answers for today: Tuesday, May 10

Quordle continues to have an ironclad grip on word enthusiasts three months after its release.

Ever since Josh Wardle conceptualized Wordle during the pandemic in October 2021, the game has reached record levels of virality. It was almost inescapable in the first months of this year, even prompting a seven-figure deal acquisition by the revered The New York Times.

Since Wordle only offers one mystery word to guess per day, it wasn't long before wordsmiths began hunting for other alternatives to quench their thirst. In tandem with the demand, there hasn't been any shortage of spin-offs in the Wordle variants market.

These iterations span a vast range of niches from music (Heardle), films (Moviedle), crosswords (Crosswordle), and more.

Quordle doesn't deviate much from Wordle's original simplicity. But it does kick up the difficulty level a notch, challenging players to guess four words simultaneously within nine chances or less. For those still relatively new to this variant, the game also offers an unlimited practice mode to polish their skills.

Answers for Quordle #106 are common words

The answers for Quordle #106 are mostly common words. The first word for today is "urine." The online dictionary defines the word as a watery, typically yellowish fluid stored in the bladder and discharged through the urethra.

It is one of the body's chief means of eliminating excess water and salt and contains nitrogen compounds such as urea and other waste substances removed from the blood by the kidneys.

Urine derives its etymology from the Old French word "orine" and directly from the Latin word "urina."

The next word is "hedge," which has three meanings. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, hedges are a line of bushes or small trees planted very close together, especially along the edge of a garden, field, or road.

The second meaning refers to a means of protection, defense, controlling, or limiting something against financial loss or other adverse circumstances, per Merriam Webster.

Lastly, hedging refers to a calculatedly noncommittal or evasive statement used to avoid answering a question or committing oneself to a particular action or decision.

The third answer for the Quordle is "north." It is defined as the direction a compass needle normally points towards the horizon on the left-hand side of a person facing east or the part of the horizon lying in this direction.

The noun also refers to the northern part of the world or a specified country, region, or town. In specific contexts, the North refers to the more affluent and developed countries globally, as per Collins Dictionary.

The final answer to the puzzle is "lasso." Merriam Webster defines the word as a rope or long thong of leather with a noose used especially by cowboys for catching horses and cattle.

The verb form refers to catching an animal by throwing the ring of a lasso over its head and then tightening it around its neck, as per the Cambridge Dictionary.

