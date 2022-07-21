Quordle #178 answers for today: Wednesday, July 20

Popular word-game Quordle was launched almost six months ago, and its popularity continues to be on the rise. Quordle players are required to guess four words in just nine attempts.

Inspired by the viral word game Wordle, the game only includes five-letter words and uses colored tiles as hints for players. The tile turns green if a letter included in the answer is placed in the correct spot. On the other hand, the tile turns yellow if the letter features within the word but is in the wrong position. Finally, if a letter is absent from the final word altogether, the tile turns gray.

There are four different grids on the interface to facilitate guessing the four different words. Since the player has nine attempts altogether, their guesses are inserted into all four grids at the same time. The game can hence be quite challenging, but the Practice button allows players to hone their skills.

Today's puzzle was relatively simple when compared to other challenging words the game has put in the players' way. However, in case you don’t have it all figured out, we are here to help you.

Solutions for Quordle #178 are relatively simple, but there's one tough word in the mix

The first word in today's game is 'Music.' According to Merriam-Webster, music refers to "an arrangement of sounds having melody, rhythm, and usually harmony classical music." It also refers to the art of producing pleasing or expressive combinations of tones, especially with melody, rhythm, and harmony. Music is derived from both vocal or instrumental sounds. This word is quite simple, and should be easy to guess for more regular players who have faced far challenging words.

The next word is 'Bunny,' which again is a simple word referring to a small or baby rabbit. Merriam-Webster defines 'bunny' as a young rabbit. In basketball, bunny stands for an easy shot (such as a layup) taken close to the basket.

The word, though simple, can be tricky for players as the game does not automatically fill in the tiles for double letters. Sometimes, players do not immediately think of entering words with repetitive letters because they want to check for all the possible letters first. Players will have to cautiously enter the letter 'N' twice in a word to get the hint for this word.

The third word in today's game is 'Godly,' which refers to something that is divine. An adjective, 'godly' refers to someone who is devoutly religious or pious or something of religious value.

The final word from Quordle #178 is 'Banal' and it is the one that might spell trouble for some players. The word is not commonly used in our daily vocabulary anymore. It refers to something which is boring, ordinary, and unoriginal, according to Cambridge Dictionary. Merriam-Webster defines banal as something that lacks originality, freshness, or novelty. It can also be used to indicate that someone is devoid of spirit and character.

