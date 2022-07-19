Quordle #177 answers for today: Wednesday, July 20

Nearing its six-month anniversary, Quordle is attracting more players than ever to try and guess the right word, or in Quordle's case, four. Unlike its predecessor, the hugely popular Wordle, players in the game must guess four words as opposed to just one.

The tile-color references for both games are the same, with the green tile indicating that the right letter is in the correct place, the yellow tile denoting that the correct letter is in the wrong place, meaning that the letter belongs somewhere in the five-letter word but not where the player has placed it, and the grey tile denoting that the letter does not belong in that word at all.

The game allows players to guess four words in nine tries or less. Since the game is a bit complex, it also has a Practice button that will come in handy for users, as they can go over the technique of the game and how it is played multiple times. A new Quordle is uploaded each day at midnight. If today’s Quordle has you scratching your head, then let us help you out with the answers.

The solutions for Quordle #177 have some old words with repetitive letters

The first word in Quordle #177 is Bugle, which is a musical instrument. As per Merriam Webster, a bugle is "a valveless brass instrument that resembles a trumpet and is used especially for military calls." The traditional bugle call is used in military camps to signal daybreak and dusk and other daily routines. It was originally an Old French word that meant "musical horn" but also "wild ox" or "buffalo." The horn meaning came from the curled shape of an animal’s horn. A bugle also falls under the genus of the mint plant family. It is grown annually in Europe. The plant has spikes of blue flowers, and it is naturalised in the US.

The next word for the game is Ashen, which refers to the colour of a person’s face who has turned pale due to illness or is experiencing shock or fear. Collins dictionary describes Ashen as an adjective and refers to "someone who looks very pale, especially because they are ill, shocked, or frightened."

The next two words in the game have repetitive letters. Such words tend to get a little tricky as players do not wish to waste a guess on a repeat letter early on. The next word on Quordle #177 is Trait. Even though it is a simple word, the letter T is being repeated, once in the beginning and once towards the end. A trait is a noun and refers to a distinguishing quality or characteristic, typically one belonging to a person. Merriam Webster defines a trait as an inherited characteristic.

The last word for #177 is Amiss, which again is a word wherein the word S has been repeated consecutively in the fourth and the fifth positions. The word is tricky because it is derived from old English. While in Old English it means "fail to hit, miss (a mark); fail in what was aimed at; escape (someone's notice)," it is also used in current versions of the language to represent if something is out of place.

Merriam Webster defines the noun version of amiss as something interpreted as faulty or wrong. It defines the adjective version of amiss as "faulty or imperfect or something that is out of place in given circumstances."

