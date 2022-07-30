Quordle #187 hints and answers for today: Saturday, July 30

Popular word-game Quordle is getting more popular each day. The game is four times more challenging than its inspiration Wordle, as intended by its creators. The rules for both games are more or less similar. The only difference between both the games is that in Wordle, players have to guess just one word in five attempts or less, whereas in Quordle, players have to guess four words in nine attempts or less.

To start the game, players must randomly guess a five-letter word in the grid present. The tile color changes to green if the players enter the correct letter in the right block. If they enter a letter that belongs to the word but has not been inserted in the right place, the tile color changes to yellow. If the letter the players enter is incorrect altogether, the tile color changes to gray. The players can eliminate such letters as they do not belong to the word.

In case the players are not able to guess all the words, the game shows all the correct words once players have exhausted all their attempts. Players can also improve at the game by using the Practise mode it offers.

Quordle #187 hints: Two words have repetitive letters

Hint 1: This word can be challenging as it is relatively uncommon. It is an addictive drug, sometimes used for medicinal properties. It is prepared from the juice of the poppy plant.

Hint 2: This word has a repetition of the letter C and refers to a wedge or a block to keep something from moving.

Hint 3: The word refers to a large group of people or a crowd. The word starts with an H and ends with an E.

Hint 4: The word is used in philosophy to describe someone who believes that people are motivated purely by self-interest rather than acting for honorable or unselfish reasons. The word starts and ends with a C.

Quordle #187 answers

If you still cannot guess all the answers from the above hints, here are the solutions.

The first word for today's quordle is Opium. Merriam-Webster defines it as a bitter brownish addictive narcotic drug that consists of the dried latex obtained from immature seed capsules of the opium poppy. Collins Dictionary describes opium as a powerful drug made from the juice or sap of a type of poppy. Opium is used in medicines that relieve pain or help someone sleep.

The next word in today's quordle is Chock. Cambridge dictionary describes chock as a block of wood that can be put under a wheel or a heavy object to prevent it from moving. It refers to a wedge or block for steadying a body (such as a cask) and holding it motionless, filling in an unwanted space, or blocking the movement of a wheel.

The third word in today's game is Horde, which refers to many people or creatures massed together. Merriam-Webster describes a horde as a large unorganized group of individuals.

The last word in today's quordle is Cynic. A cynic is someone who believes that human conduct is motivated wholly by self-interest. It refers to someone who believes that human conduct is motivated entirely by self-interest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far