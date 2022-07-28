Quordle #186 hints and answers for today: Friday, July 29

Hundreds of people play the well-known word game Quordle every day. Players must correctly guess four words in no more than nine tries in this six-month-old game. It was created by fans of the popular word-game Wordle, who wanted to make the game more challenging. Both games have the same rules. The players have to wildly guess a five-letter word.

The colour of the grid changes as per the accuracy of the letters inserted into the boxes. If the player inserts the correct letter in the right place, the color of the tile turns green. If a player inserts a letter which belongs to the word but has not been inserted in the right place, the tile colour changes to yellow. If a letter that does not belong to the word is inserted, the tile colour changes to gray. Players should make sure that they don’t repeat this letter or eliminate it in the next attempt, as it is inaccurate. The game displays all the correct answers at the end. Even if players do not get all the words correct, they can play the game in Practice mode to sharpen their skills.

Today’s Quordle #186 has three words with repetitive letters and one uncommon word. If you're still having trouble figuring out the words or are feeling stuck, the hints and solutions provided below can help.

Quordle #186 hints: Three words have repetitive letters

Hint 1: The word can be challenging as the consonant S is repeated. The word refers to partially melted snow or ice. People eat it occasionally, and it comes in a variety of flavors.

Hint 2: This word rhymes with field and is also associated with farms, agriculture and produce.

Hint 3: This is a tricky word, as the letter E is being repeated twice. The word refers to a light theatrical entertainment consisting of a series of short sketches, songs, and dances.

Hint 4: This word also has a letter which is being repeated. The word’s meaning is the opposite of attract, or the quality of being repulsive.

Quordle #186 answers

Here are some solutions to help you if you haven't guessed the answers using the hints above.

The first word for today’s quordle is 'Slush', which refers to partially melted snow or ice. A slush is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as a thick drink made of crushed ice and a sweet liquid. The less common meaning of the word is language or writing that is too emotional and romantic and does not have any real importance or meaning.

The next word for today’s quordle is 'Yield'. It refers to producing or providing a natural, agricultural, or industrial product. The Cambridge Dictionary defines yield as "giving up control or responsibility for something, usually because you are forced to."

The third word in today’s Quordle is 'Revue'. It is a challenging word since it is not very common with the repetition of the letter E. Merriam Webster defines the word as a theatrical production consisting typically of brief, loosely connected, often satirical skits, songs, and dances.

The fourth word in today’s quordle is also an R word, but comparatively simpler than revue. The word is 'Repel', which according to the Cambridge dictionary is defined as "to force someone or something to stop moving towards you or attacking you."

