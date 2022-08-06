Quordle #195 hints and answers for today: Sunday, August 7

Popular word-game Quordle has been around for six months, with more players getting curious to try the game every day. As players have to guess four words in the game, it is four times more challenging than its inspiration, Wordle. Those trying the game for the first time will find it a bit difficult as they will have to guess four words in nine attempts or less.

However, the basic rules of the game remain the same. Players have to guess five-letter words in the grids presented by the game. If the player enters the correct letter, the tile color changes to green. If it changes to yellow, it means the player entered the correct letter in the wrong box. If the tile color changes to gray, it means that the letter does not belong to the word.

Quordle also offers a "Practice" mode to its players, to help them hone their word-guessing skills. The game will also display all the correct answers at the end of the game, after the player has exhausted all their attempts.

Quordle #195 hints: Today’s game has two words with repetitive letters, and one uncommon word

Hint 1: The first word in today’s game is a bit tricky, as it is not used very commonly. The word starts with a K and ends with an E. It refers to someone who is dishonest or unscrupulous.

Hint 2: The second word has the letter E being repeated in the second and the third position. It refers to someone who lacks the necessities of life or someone who is poor.

Hint 3: This word, again, has a letter repeating itself twice at the end. The word refers to the ability to do something well.

Hint 4: This word refers to something which you use to cover your hands, to protect them from cold or dust.

Quordle #195 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Knave.' According to Merriam Webster, the word means someone who is tricky or deceitful. The word is also used in archaic English for a boy servant. Even though the word does not have any letter repeating itself, it can get tricky to guess because it is not very common.

The second word in today’s game is 'Needy' and refers to someone who is poor. Alternatively, according to the Cambridge dictionary, it defines 'being needy' as a state of wanting too much attention or love. The word is easy and is used quite commonly, but the repetition of letters makes it challenging. Oftentimes, players don’t try double-lettered words. However, it is very common for double-letters to appear in the game.

The third word in today’s Quordle is 'Skill,' which, according to Merriam Webster, means the ability to use one's knowledge effectively and readily in execution or performance.

The last word today’s Quordle is 'Glove,' which refers to a covering for the hand worn for protection. Collins Dictionary describes 'gloves' as pieces of clothing which cover the hands and wrists and have individual sections for each finger.

