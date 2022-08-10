Quordle #199 hints and answers for today: Thursday, August 11

Quordle, the popular and challenging word-game, has completed its half-year anniversary. The game attracts more users each day as word-game enthusiasts get to pick their brains and have fun while guessing the words.

Much like its inspiration, players are required to guess five-letter words. However, while in Wordle, players are only required to guess one word in five attempts or less, Qurodle requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less.

Players have to enter letters in the grid after guessing the word. The tile colors change as they enter the letters. If the players enter the correct letter in the grid, the tile color changes to green. If the tile color changes to yellow, it means the players have entered a letter which belongs to the word, but it has not been entered in the right position.

If the tile color changes to gray, it means the letter does not belong to the word at all. Letters in all the gray tiles can be eliminated from further attempts, as they won’t fit the word.

More often than not, Quordle will give words with repetitive letters. Lately, the game has also been including adjectives or words that end with L and Y. For those who don’t get all the answers in the first go, the game offers a "Practice" mode. Players can get better at the game by practising, and they don’t have to wait for 24 hours for the next game. Moreover, the game displays all the answers at the end once the players have exhausted all the attempts.

Quordle #199 hints: Three words in today’s game have repetitive letters

Hint 1: The word has two E, and refers to a cap which is round and flat, and made of felt and cloth.

Hint 2: This word also has repeating letters one after another. It is an adjective and means relating to catlike or cats. It also means spiteful.

Hint 3: This word, again, has repetitive letters in the third and the fourth positions. It refers to something which is swollen.

Hint 4: The last word in today’s quordle is the only word with no repetitive letters. The word refers to courage or determination.

Quordle #199 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Beret' and means a round flat cap made out of soft cloth. The cap is made of soft material and has no brim.

The second word in today’s game is 'Catty' and refers to unkind speech. It refers to someone who is spiteful or deliberately hurtful in their remarks. The word can be challenging as two letters are being repeated one after the other. It is an adjective, and, lately, adjectives are being used quite frequently in the game.

The third word in today’s quordle is 'Puffy.' Cambridge dictionary describes puffy as swollen to a size slightly larger than usual. The word has the letter F, which is being repeated twice, which makes it tricky to guess.

The last word in today’s game is 'Spunk,' which is used to describe someone who is courageous or brave. Quordle recently gave the word 'Spank,' which is close to the word. The letter A is replaced with U.

Edited by Susrita Das