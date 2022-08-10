Wordle #418 answer for Thursday, August 11

Wordle updates every day with a new word for players to solve. The game was released last year and took over social media by the beginning of 2022.

People loved the game for its easy rules and simple design. It attracted millions of daily users during its peak popularity, and many of them are still solving the quiz religiously.

The game is also short, which means users can include it in their lives without worry. They make sure to take some time from their daily chores to solve the puzzle.

However, on some days, the game can feature difficult words, making players search for clues online. This article contains hints to help such players.

The solution for Wordle #418 rhymes with "clean"

1) The word begins with the letter G

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter N

The answer for Thursday is a fairly uncommon word that rhymes with "clean."

Spoiler: The answer for August 11 is in the following sentence.

The solution for August 11 is "glean."

According to Merriam Webster, glean is "to gather grain or other produce left by reapers." It can also be described as "to gather information or material bit by bit."

Other meanings for the word can vary from, "to pick up after a reaper," "to strip off the leavings of reapers," "to gather (something, such as information) bit by bit" and "to pick over in search of relevant material."

The history behind Wordle

Wordle was created by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah. He took inspiration from Shah's love for quizzes while creating the game.

The pair worked together to make a prototype for Wordle in 2013 and asked their friends to review it. However, the game didn't go well and players complained that it was filled with absurd words that they didn't know of. Additionally, they could solve as many grids as they wanted, making the game boring.

Owing to the negative reviews, they decided to give up on the game and abandoned it for close to 10 years. During this time, Wardle worked for Reddit and created two successful applications called Button and Place, for the platform.

The couple was reminded of the game during the COVID-19 lockdown when they spent the majority of their free time solving crosswords and other similar games.

During this time, they decided to revamp their old project and give it a new life. To achieve that, Shah edited the word list, while Wardle added a one-game per day filter.

The modified version of Wordle was loved by players, who encouraged their friends to join them. Slowly, the game created a small community for itself, which encouraged Wardle to release it in October 2021.

The game became immensely popular after its public release, and it even attracted the media house New York Times, which bought the game in January 2022.

Backlash received by the New York Times

Fans of the game were not happy with the news channel acquiring the game. They believed that the company would make the game a paid feature and fill it with advertisements, but thankfully, it was taken care of by Wardle himself.

Later, players accused the website of adding difficult words to the game, which had to be clarified by the new house.

Another time fans criticized the company was when they started removing words from the game. This, in turn, started giving two different puzzles to different people.

The puzzle seems to be keeping fans happy over the last few months.

Edited by Madhur Dave