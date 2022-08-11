Quordle #200 hints and answers for today: Friday, August 12

Popular word-game Quordle has reached its 200th mark today. The game was designed to make its inspiration, Wordle, a bit more challenging. Four times more challenging, to be precise, because Quordle requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less.

The game offers a grid, wherein players have to enter letters. The letters get automatically entered into all four grids. Players get an idea about the correct letters and their placement since the tiles in the grid change colours depending on the accuracy of the letters.

If the players enter the correct letter in the correct grid, the tile colour changes to green. In case the tile colour changes to yellow, it means that the letter belongs in the word but is not in the right place. If the players enter the wrong letter, then the tile colour changes to gray. Players can then eliminate the gray-tiled letters from their next guesses.

More often than not, the game will have at least one word with a double letter. Lately, it has also been giving words that end with Y or are an adjective.

In case players don’t get the game in the first go, Quordle offers a practice mode. There is no limit to these practice grids, so players can sharpen their skills without having to wait 24 hours for the next game. The game also displays all the answers once the players have exhausted all their attempts.

Quordle #200 hints: Today’s game has one word with a repetitive letter

Hint 1: The word starts with a C and ends with an L. It refers to a religious folk song or popular hymn, particularly one associated with Christmas.

Hint 2: This word has repetitive letters and is said when someone is apologizing.

Hint 3: The third word in today’s game starts with an S and ends with an E. It is a small unsweetened or lightly sweetened cake made from flour, fat, and milk, and sometimes has added fruit.

Hint 4: This word refers to a colour and has an A and Z in it. It particularly refers to a bright blue shade, like the kind that one might expect to see in a cloudless sky.

Quordle #200 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Carol.' Cambridge Dictionary defines a carol as a happy or religious song, usually one sung at Christmas.

The second word in today’s game is 'Sorry.' Merriam Webster defines sorry as feeling sorrow. It also refers to feeling sad or distressed through sympathy with someone else's misfortune. The word is often used to apologize to someone. The word is commonly used, but the presence of double letters and the letter Y can make it tricky.

The third word in today’s game is 'Scone.' Collins Dictionary describes a scone as a small cake made from flour and fat, usually eaten with butter.

The last word in today’s game is 'Azure.' Cambridge Dictionary describes Azure as having the bright blue colour of the sky on a clear day.

