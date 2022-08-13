Quordle #202 hints and answers for today: Sunday, August 14

The popular word game Quordle has been around for over 6 months. The game is four times more challenging than its inspiration, Wordle. However, the fundamental rules of both games remain the same. Both word games test the players' ability to guess. There are grids for five-letter words as well. Quordle requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less.

Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles change colour. If the players enter the correct letter, the tile colour changes to green. If they enter a letter which belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place, the tile colour changes to yellow. If the players enter an incorrect letter altogether, the tile colour changes to gray. Players can avoid guessing the wrong words by not repeating the gray-tiled letters.

The game may appear difficult at first. It does, however, include a practice mode that allows players to improve their game play. After the players have exhausted all of their attempts, the game displays the correct answers. Sometimes the games will give you double-lettered words, which makes it more difficult. These may be adjectives or noun-adjectives. Sometimes, the letters would not be repeated. However, the presence of tricky consonants like X, Y, or Z can make it hard to guess the word.

Quordle #202 hints: Today’s game does not have any repetitive letters

Hint 1: This word has four vowels—A, I, O, and U. The rod refers to sound, especially when recorded or transmitted.

Hint 2: This word is the past tense of a word which means an agreement that has been entered into by two parties.

Hint 3: This word refers to a sheet of information in the form of a table or graph.

Hint 4: This word refers to something which stores messages or mail, and has an X.

Quordle #202 answers

The first word in today’s game is ‘Audio’. Merriam Webster defines audio as of or relating to acoustic, mechanical, or electrical frequencies corresponding to normally audible sound waves. Audio is something which is of, relating to, or utilizing recorded sound. Some players get stuck on vowels while guessing words. Audio is one such word which has four vowels in its name.

The second word in today’s game is ‘Dealt’. It is the past tense of deal, and can thus be tricky to guess. Cambridge dictionary defines a deal as an agreement or an arrangement, especially in business. Dealt also means to distribute (cards) in an orderly rotation to players for a game or round.

The third word in today’s game is 'Chart'. It refers to a drawing that shows information in a simple way, often using lines and curves to show amounts.

The last word in today’s Quordle is 'Inbox'. The presence of X can make the word a bit challenging. Collins Dictionary defines an inbox as a folder on a computer or phone where emails are received. It also refers to a shallow container used in offices to put letters and documents in before they are dealt with.

Edited by Babylona Bora