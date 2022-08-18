Quordle #207 hints and answers for today: Friday, August 19

Quordle, the popular word-game, has been around for quite some time now. The word-game, originally inspired by Wordle, is four times more challenging. Players are required to guess four five-letter words, in nine attempts or less. The game displays grids in which players are required to enter letters.

If players enter the correct letter, the tile color changes to green. If they enter a letter which belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right position, the tile color changes to yellow. The tile color changes to gray if an inaccurate letter has been entered into the grid.

Players should eliminate the gray-tiled letters as they will not be of any use to them in future attempts. The game also offers a "Practice" mode to its users, which will help them get better at the game.

Quordle sometimes gives double-letter words. More often than not, these words are adjectives. Sometimes, these words can also be non-adjectives. The presence of repetitive letters can make it more difficult for players to guess the game.

This is because the game will not automatically fill the tiles with repeated letters. Players will have to guess each letter separately. Today’s game has some difficult words, and one word with a repetitive letter.

Quordle #207 hints: Today’s game has one uncommon word and one word with a repetitive letter

Hint 1: The first word in today’s game refers to a wide piece of material worn like a tie in the open neck. It can be a bit challenging to guess, as the word is not used very frequently. The word starts with an A and ends with a T.

Hint 2: The second word in today’s quordle means to pretend to have a feeling or condition. It starts with an F and ends with an N.

Hint 3: The third word in today’s game is simpler as compared to the first two words. It refers to a substance often used to write on a blackboard or a slate.

Hint 4: This is the only word in today’s quordle that has repetitive letter E. The word means strongly wanting to do or have something.

Quordle #207 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Ascot.' The word refers to a wide, straight piece of material worn like a tie in the open neck of a shirt. It can be difficult to guess as it is not used very often in everyday life.

The second word in today’s game is 'Feign.' Merriam Webster describes 'feign' as giving a false appearance of or asserting something to be true.

The third word in today’s game is 'Chalk,' and is relatively easier than the first two words. Merriam Webster describes chalk as a soft white, gray, or buff limestone.

The last word in today’s game is 'Eager.' It has two Es, which can make it a bit tricky to guess. According to Merriam Webster, being eager refers to wanting very much to do or have something, especially something interesting or enjoyable.

