Quordle #209 hints and answers for today: Sunday, August 20

Quordle is a well-known word game that has been around for a while. Every day, it draws new players. The game is four times more difficult than Wordle, which served as its inspiration. However, the basic principle of both games remains the same. Players are required to guess a five-letter word in this game as well.

The color of the tiles changes as players enter letters into the grids. When players enter the correct letters, the tile turns green. The tile color changes to yellow if the player enters a letter that belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. Additionally, if the tile color changes to gray, it means the players have not guessed the right word.

Since Quordle is four times more challenging, players are required to guess four words in nine attempts or less. The game may appear difficult to players at first. It does, however, include a practice mode that allows players to repeatedly play the game. This helps them hone their skills and get better at the game.

After the players have exhausted all of their attempts, the game displays all of the answers as well. Sometimes, the game gives double-letter words, which more often than not are adjectives. However, the words can also be non-adjectives. Sometimes the past participle of a word might come, or sometimes a word might come in the present-continuous tense. Today’s game does not have any words with repetitive letters.

Quordle #209 hints: Today’s quordle does not have any words with repetitive letters

Hint 1: This word starts with a T and ends with a H. It refers to something that is strong enough to withstand adverse conditions or rough handling.

Hint 2: This word is the present-continuous form of an existing word, which has three letters. It means to stop existing.

Hint 3: This word refers to a long, soft feather or arrangement of feathers used by a bird for display or worn by a person for ornament. The word starts with a P and ends with an E. The word mostly refers to a long cloud of smoke or vapour resembling a feather as it spreads from its point of origin.

Hint 4: This word starts with a D and ends with an H. Even though it resembles the first word a lot, it does not sound anything like that.

Quordle #209 answers

The first word in today’s quordle is 'Tough’. The word is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as "strong; not easily broken or made weaker." It is also used to describe a person who is "able to deal with difficult situations and not be easily defeated, frightened, or upset."

The second word in today’s game is 'Dying.' It is used to describe things that are approaching death. It is also the present continuous form of die.

The third word in today’s game is ‘Plume.’ It refers to a tall, thin mass of smoke, dust, or similar substance that rises into the air.

The last word in today’s game is 'Dough'. It is very close to the word 'tough'. However, it does not sound like that. A dough is flour mixed with water and sometimes yeast, fat, or sugar to make it ready for baking.

