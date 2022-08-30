Quordle #219 hints and answers for today: Wednesday, August 31

Popular word-game Quordle is gaining popularity every day among word-game enthusiasts worldwide. The game, originally inspired by Wordle, requires users to guess four words in nine attempts or less. The principles of both games remain the same. Players are required to guess five-letter words. The game presents players with grids. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tile color changes.

If players enter the correct letter, the tile color changes to green. If the tile color changes to yellow, it means that players have entered a letter belonging to the word but not in the right place. If the tile color changes to gray, it means that the players have entered an inaccurate letter. Players must eliminate such letters from future attempts. This will help them guess the right word.

The game also offers a "Practice" mode which will help players get better without having to wait 24 hours for the next game. The game sometimes gives double letters. More often than not, such words are adjectives. Sometimes, these words can also be non-adjectives or nouns. The adjectives mostly end with a Y.

Sometimes, quordle also gives words in the present continuous form, past participle form or simple present form. These words end with "ing" or "ed," depending on the tense. Today’s game has one word with a repetitive letter. Most words in the game will have a vowel or more.

Quordle #219 hints: Today’s game has one word with a repetitive letter

Hint 1: This word starts with a T and ends with a D. It refers to the general direction in which something is developing or changing. Cambridge Dictionary describes it as a general development or change in a situation or in the way that people are behaving.

Hint 2: This word has the letter A getting repeated in the first and third positions. It means to surprise (someone) greatly or fill with astonishment.

Hint 3: This word starts with an S and ends with an E. It means a liquid or semi-liquid substance served with food to add flavor. Its synonym is ketchup.

Hint 4: This word starts with a T and ends with a K. It refers to when someone has a particular opinion, belief, or idea about someone or something.

Quordle #219 answers

The first word in today’s game is "Trend." Merriam Webster describes a trend as a prevailing tendency or inclination. It could also mean a general movement.

The second word in today’s game is "Amaze." The word has two As and a Z. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, amaze means to cause someone to be extremely surprised. It could also mean to fill someone with astonishment. The presence of Z can make guessing the word a bit challenging.

P.S. @jazzedpamcakes

Daily Quordle 218



Third one took a full cup of coffeeDaily Quordle 218 Third one took a full cup of coffee ☕️ Daily Quordle 2183️⃣4️⃣7️⃣5️⃣ https://t.co/8Qhg4IqeTm

The third word in today’s game is "Sauce." Cambridge Dictionary describes sauce as a thick liquid eaten with food to add flavor. Sauce could also mean remarks that are rude or show no respect.

The last word in today’s quordle is "Think." Think means to form or have in the mind an opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das