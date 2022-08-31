Quordle #220 hints and answers for today: Thursday, September 1

Popular word-game Quordle is inviting new players every day to put their thinking caps on. The game was inspired by Wordle, and was designed to make it more challenging. The game requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less. It displays grids that have tiles. Depending on the accuracy of the letters inserted, the tiles on the grid change colors.

If players enter the correct letter, the tile color changes to green. In case they enter a letter that belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place, the tile color changes to yellow. The tile color changes to gray if the letter entered is inaccurate. By eliminating such letters from future guesses, players can get close to guessing accurate words.

The game can feel challenging to players who are playing it for the first time. To address this issue, the game offers a "Practice" mode to users. This way, players can get better at the game without having to wait 24 hours for the next one.

The game often gives double-lettered words which can be tricky to guess. Such words are sometimes adjectives and end with a Y. These words can also be non-adjectives or nouns. Quordle also gives words in the present continuous, past participle or simple present forms. Such words end with an "ing" or "ed" depending on the tense or the word.

Quordle #220 hints: Today's game has one word with a repetitive letter which is an adjective

Hint 1: This word begins with a W and ends with a T. The word refers to something of the poorest quality or the lowest standard. It is a word in the superlative degree.

Hint 2: This word has the word T being repeated and is an adjective. It refers to something which has nuts and ends with a Y. The word can be a bit challenging to guess as it has double letters. Players have to guess the positions of the letters, which can make guessing the word a bit tricky.

Hint 3: This word begins with R and ends with T. The word means to act in response to something in a particular way.

Hint 4: This word is used to refer to an instance when someone makes a sly or petty verbal attack. It is also used to refer to shooting at someone from a hiding place.

Quordle #220 solutions

The first word in today's game is "Worst." The Cambridge Dictionary describes worst as the lowest quality, or the most unpleasant, difficult, or severe.

The second word in today's Quordle is "Nutty." It is an adjective that ends with Y. It refers to something which has a flavor like that of nuts.

The third word in today's game is "React." Merriam Webster describes react as to change in response to a stimulus. The word is used to describe a response or reaction to something.

The fourth word in today's Quordle is "Snipe." The Cambridge Dictionary describes snipe as to shoot at someone from where they cannot see you. It could also mean to criticize someone unpleasantly.

