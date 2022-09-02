Quordle #222 hints and answers for today: Saturday, September 3

The popular word game, Quordle, has been around for seven months. The game, inspired by Wordle, is four times more challenging. Here, players are required to guess four words in nine attempts or less. The basic principles of both the games are, however, the same. Players in both games are required to guess a five-letter word. Both games present the players with a grid. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles on the grid change colours.

If players enter the correct letter, the tile colour changes to green. The tile colour changes to yellow if a letter belonging to the word has been entered in the wrong place. The tile colour changes to gray if the players enter incorrect letters. Such letters must be eliminated from guessing words as they do not belong to the word.

Quordle can be a bit challenging for players switching from Wordle. However, with practice, players can get better at the game. For this purpose, Quordle offers a Practise mode through which players can get better at the game. Without the practise mode, players have to wait for 24 hours for the next game.

Sometimes Quordle provides double-lettered words, which are more often than not, adjectives. However, such words can also be nouns or non-adjectives. The word game also gives words in their present-continuous, past-participle, or simple-present forms. Such words could end with an 'ing’ or an 'ed’.

Quordle #222 hints: Today’s game has two words ending with the letter Y

Hint 1: This word starts with a Z and ends with a Y. It is an adjective and is used to describe someone who is full of enthusiasm.

Hint 2: This word is relatively easy and refers to a thin piece of wood that has fallen or been cut off from a tree. It is also used when people fail to keep their resolutions or promises.

Hint 3: This word is a past participle of the word which means to freely transfer the possession of (something) to (someone).

Hint 4: This word has two Os being repeated and refers to a good or favoured person, especially a hero in a book or film.

Quordle #222 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Zesty'. The Cambridge Dictionary describes Zesty as someone who is full of energy and enthusiasm. It could also refer to something that is full of flavour.

The second word in today’s game is 'Stick'. The word refers to a woody piece or part of a tree or shrub. According to the Collins dictionary, "goodies" also refer to things that are pleasant, exciting, or appealing.

The third word in today’s game is 'Given'. It is the past participle of the word Give, which means to freely transfer the possession of something. It also means knowing about or considering a particular thing, or something which is specified or stated.

The last word in today’s game is 'Goody'. While it is not an adjective, it still ends with a Y and two O’s in the word. A Goody, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, is an object that people want or enjoy, usually something tasty to eat.

