Quordle #229 hints and answers for today: Saturday, September 10

Quordle, the popular word game, has been around for around six months. The word game, inspired by Wordle, is four times more challenging than the latter. The basic principles of both games are the same. Both games present the players with grids in which they have to enter letters. The tiles on the grid change colors depending on the accuracy of the letters entered.

Correctly entered letters are represented by green tiles. Yellow tiles represent letters that belong to the word but have not been entered in the right spot. In the event that the tile color changes to gray, it means the players have entered an incorrect letter. Such letters must be avoided from entering for guessing future words, as the letters won’t come to use.

The game offers double-lettered words as well. These can be adjectives, non-adjectives, or nouns. More often than not, the double-lettered adjectives end with a Y. Quordle also presents words in their simple-present, present-continuous, and simple-past forms. Such words end with an ING or an ED, depending on the tense of the word.

Quordle can feel a bit challenging to players who have just switched from the game Wordle. For this purpose, the game offers a practice mode that helps players get better at the game. Practice mode allows players to get their hands on as many games as they want without having to wait for 24 hours.

Quordle #229 hints: Today's quordle has three words with repetitive letters

Hint 1: This word has the letter F which is being repeated twice. The term is used in context to refer to discarded food grains.

Hint 2: This word is an adjective and is used to describe someone who is low in status or importance. This is a Ly word with the letter L repeated.

Hint 3: This word is the past participle of a word that refers to a solemn statement or a promise undertaking to do something or affirming that something is the case.

Hint 4: This word refers to material manufactured in thin sheets, essentially on which people write. This word also has the letter P being repeated in the first and third place.

Quordle #229 solutions

The first word in today’s game is 'Chaff'. Cambridge Dictionary describes the word as "the outer layer that is separated from grains such as wheat before they are used as food."

The second word in today’s quordle is 'Lowly'. Collins Dictionary describes the word as humble in station, condition, or nature.

The third word in today’s game is 'Swore'. Swore is the past tense of swear. The word means to make a solemn statement or promise, undertaking to do something or affirming that something is the case. It could also mean using offensive language, especially as an expression of anger.

The last word in today’s game is 'Paper'. The word refers to a piece of writing on a particular subject, written by an expert and usually published in a book or journal,

