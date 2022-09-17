Quordle #237 hints and answers for today: Sunday, September 18

Quordle, the popular word game, has been around for over seven months. The game requires players to guess five-letter words. The game was originally inspired by Wordle, and was intended to be more challenging than its inspiration. It presents its players with grids where they are supposed to enter letters. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles change colors.

The tile color changes to green when players enter accurate letters. When the players enter letters that belong to the word, but have not been entered in the right position, the tile color changes to yellow. For inaccurate letters, the tile color changes to gray.

The trick is to guess a five-letter word, and to avoid the gray-lettered words. Guessing such words will help players make more accurate words. The following tips also help players guess the right words.

Quordle will have words with vowels. The game sometimes gives double lettered words. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives or nouns. The adjectives more often than not end with a Y. Sometimes, the placement of double letters may or may not be continuous.

It offers a practice mode to users which helps them get better at the game without having to wait for it for 24 hours.

Quordle #237 hints: Today’s game has one adjective and one word with a repetitive letter

Hint 1: The first word in today’s game starts with an S and ends with a Y. The word refers to something which is unstable because of poor construction or heavy use. It is an adjective.

Hint 2: The second word in today’s game could be a little difficult to guess. It refers to a sacred song or hymn.

Hint 3: This word has appeared in the previous versions of the game, The third and fourth positions have the letter L. The words refers to a beautiful girl.

Hint 4: The word starts with an S and ends with an E. It refers to a point, period, or step in a process or development.

Quordle #237 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Shaky.' The Cambridge dictionary describes 'shaky' as moving with quick, short movements from side to side, not in a controlled way.

Merriam Webster dictionary describes 'shaky' as somewhat unsound in health, or characterized by shaking. 'Shaky' also refers to something which is likely to give way or break down.

The second word in today’s game is 'Psalm.' It can be tricky to guess as the P in the word is silent. 'Psalm' refers to a holy poem or song, especially one of the 150 collected together in the Bible.

The third word in today’s quordle is 'Belle.' The word refers to a beautiful girl or woman.

The last word in today’s game is 'Stage.' It refers to a part of an activity or a period of development. It could also refer to a raised floor or platform, typically in a theater, on which actors, entertainers, or speakers perform.

