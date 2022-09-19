Quordle #239 hints and answers for today: Tuesday, September 20

The popular word-game Quordle has completed nearly eight months. The game was inspired by Wordle but it is a bit more challenging. As intended, the game requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less. Both games remain the same in principle, and require players to guess five-letter words. The games come in the form of grids in which players are supposed to enter letters. Depending on the accuracy of the words entered, the tiles change colors.

The tile color changes to green when players enter accurate letters. It changes to yellow in case the letter belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. The tile color changes to gray if the letter entered is inaccurate. By avoiding gray-colored tiles, players can get close to guessing the accurate words.

Quordle might initially feel challenging to some. However, the game has a practice mode that helps players get better at it. The game often gives some words which have repetitive letters. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives or adverbs. Sometimes Quordle might give words that end with Y. The game also gives words in various tense forms. So, players can expect words in their simple present form that ends with an ING or simple past form which ends with an ED.

Quordle #239 hints: Today’s game one word ending with a Y

Hint 1: This word starts with an L and ends with a Y. The word is an adjective and is used in reference to someone who behaves in a way that shows they think they are better than other people. It could also refer to something which is of imposing height.

Hint 2: This word is being repeated for a second time in Quordle. It means pretending to be affected by something.

Hint 3: This word refers to a part of the body. It is the front surface of a person's or animal's body between the neck and the stomach.

Hint 4: This word starts with a B and ends with an H. It refers to a fixed bunk on a ship, train, or other means of transport.

Quordle #239 answers

The first word in today’s Quordle is Lofty. This is an example of a word which is an adjective and ends with Y. Merriam Webster describes Lofty as rising to a great height, of high rank or admirable quality. It could also refer to something which shows a proud and superior attitude.

The second word in today’s game is Feign. The word has appeared in previous editions of the game. Cambridge Dictionary describes Feign as pretending to have a feeling or condition.

The third word in today’s quordle is Chest. Collins Dictionary describes chest as the trunk of the body from the neck to the abdomen; thorax. It is also used to describe a box, usually with a lid, for storage, safekeeping of valuables.

The last word in today’s game is Berth. Merriam Webster describes Berth as a place in the water where a ship stops and stays when anchored or at a wharf, or a bed on a ship or train.

