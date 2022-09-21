Quordle #241 hints and answers for today: Thursday, September 22

The popular word-game Quordle has completed nearly eight months. The game was inspired by Wordle but it is a bit more challenging. As intended, the game requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less. Both games remain the same in principle and require players to guess five-letter words. The games come in the form of grids in which players are supposed to enter letters. Depending on the accuracy of the words entered, the tiles change colors.

The tile color changes to green when players enter accurate letters. It changes to yellow in case the letter belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. The tile color changes to gray if the letter entered is inaccurate. By avoiding gray-colored tiles, players can get close to guessing the accurate words.

beach ‼️ @BUBBLING_BEACH





the ‘enter’ and ‘delete’ buttons switch places between wordle and quordle and half the battle is figuring out which is which Daily Quordle 232the ‘enter’ and ‘delete’ buttons switch places between wordle and quordle and half the battle is figuring out which is which Daily Quordle 2324️⃣8️⃣6️⃣7️⃣the ‘enter’ and ‘delete’ buttons switch places between wordle and quordle and half the battle is figuring out which is which https://t.co/caT5dZpReS

Quordle might initially feel challenging to some. However, the game has a practice mode that helps players get better at it. The game often gives some words which have repetitive letters. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives or adverbs. Sometimes Quordle might give words that end with Y. The game also gives words in various tense forms. So, players can expect words in their simple present form that ends with an ING or simple past form which ends with an ED.

Quordle #241 hints: Today’s game has all words that have the letter E

Hint 1: This word starts with an A and ends with a T. It refers to someone who is very skilled or proficient at something.

Hint 2: This word starts with a P and ends with a D. It rhymes with the word Deed. It means to make an emotional appeal.

Hint 3: This word starts with a C and ends with a T. It refers to a celestial object consisting of a nucleus of ice and dust, and when near the sun, a ‘tail’ of gas and dust particles pointing away from the sun.

Hint 4: This word starts with a D and ends with an L. It refers to a design prepared on special paper for durable transfer on to another surface such as glass or porcelain.

Quordle #241 answers

The first word in today’s game is Adept. Cambridge Dictionary describes the word as having a natural ability to do something that requires skill.

The second word in today’s quordle is Plead. It means to beg or passionately try to persuade someone to do something. Merriam Webster describes Plead as to argue a case or cause in a court of law.

The third word in today’s game is Comet. Collins Dictionary describes the comet as a bright object with a long tail that travels around the sun.

The last word in today’s game is Decal. It refers to a picture or design printed on special paper that can be put onto another surface such as metal or glass. This word can be a little tricky to guess as it is not used very commonly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far