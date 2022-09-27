Quordle #247 hints and answers for today: Wednesday, September 28

Quordle, the popular word game, has been around for over eight months. The game, inspired by Wordle, requires players to guess five-letter words in nine attempts or less.

The makers of the game intended to make it more challenging and it is four times more challenging. Both games, however, remain the same in principle. They require players to guess five-letter words.

At times, the words can be unusual and tricky to guess. However, players can keep certain tricks in mind and get close to guessing the accurate words.

Here are the hints and solutions for Wednesday's Quordle.

Quordle #247 hints: Wednesday's Quordle has a word in its past participle form

Hint 1: This word starts with a U and ends with an E. It is used to address the brother of one's father or mother or the husband of one's aunt.

Hint 2: This word is the past participle form of something which has started.

Hint 3: The word starts with a G and ends with an N. It refers to something which undergoes natural development by increasing in size and changing physically.

Hint 4: This word is the comparative form of a word used to describe something which is protected from or not exposed to danger or risk; not likely to be harmed or lost.

Quordle #247 answers

The first word in Wednesday's game is Uncle. Cambridge Dictionary describes the Uncle as someone who is the brother of someone's mother or father, or the husband of someone's aunt:

The second word in Wednesday's game is Begun. The word is the past participle of Begin. The word is used to describe something which proceeds to perform the first or earliest part of an action; start, to come into existence; arise; originate.

The third word in Wednesday's game is Grown. It is used to describe something which becomes larger or greater over a period of time or increases.

The last word in Wednesday's game is Safer. It is the comparative form of the word safe. It is used to describe something that is secure from liability to harm or injury.

How to play Quordle?

The game presents players with grids in which players are required to enter letters. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tile color changes.

If the player enters a correct word, the tile color changes to green. If, the tile color changes to yellow, it means that the player has entered a letter which belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. The tile color changes to gray if an inaccurate letter has been entered.

Players must avoid entering such letters from guessing words in the future as they do not belong to any word. Additionally, players can keep the following tricks in mind.

At times, the game gives words ending with Y. Sometimes, it might give words that have double-letters. Such words can have the letters placed in continuous positions or in separate positions. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives or nouns. Sometimes, players will get words in their present or past tense. These words, depending on their tense, will end with an ED or an ING.

