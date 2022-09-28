Quordle #248 hints and answers for today: Thursday, September 29

The popular word-game Quordle has completed nearly eight months. The game was inspired by Wordle but it is a bit more challenging. As intended, the game requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less. Both games remain the same in principle and require players to guess five-letter words. The games come in the form of grids in which players are supposed to enter letters. Depending on the accuracy of the words entered, the tiles change colors.

The tile color changes to green when players enter accurate letters. It changes to yellow in case the letter belongs to the word but has not been entered in the right place. The tile color changes to gray if the letter entered is inaccurate. By avoiding gray-colored tiles, players can get close to guessing the accurate words.

Quordle might initially feel challenging to some. However, the game has a practice mode that helps players get better at it. The game often gives some words which have repetitive letters. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives or adverbs. Sometimes Quordle might give words that end with Y. The game also gives words in various tense forms. So, players can expect words in their simple present form that ends with an ING or simple past form which ends with an ED.

Quordle #248: Today’s quordle has one word with a repetitive letter

Hint 1: This word has appeared in the previous versions of Quordle. It starts with an F and ends with a T. It refers to a glass-like, gleaming gray or black stone. The word was used in a popular cartoon from the early 2000s.

Hint 2: This word has the letter L being repeated in the second and fifth positions. The term refers to a threshing tool made up of a wooden handle and a short heavy stick that swings from it.

Hint 3: The third word in today’s game starts with an H and ends with an L. It refers to a reddish-brown or greenish-brown color, used especially to describe a person's eyes.

Hint 4: This word starts with an R and ends with an A. The term refers to a type of dance that originated in Cuba.

Quordle #248 solutions

The first word in today’s game is Flint. Merriam Webster describes Flint as a massive hard, dark quartz that produces a spark when struck by steel.

The second word in today’s game is Flail. As per the Cambridge Dictionary, flail is used to describe something that moves energetically in an uncontrolled way. A flail is also used to describe a tool consisting of a rod that hangs from a long handle, used especially in the past for threshing grain.

The third word in today’s game is Hazel. It is used to describe a small tree that produces edible nuts. It is also used to describe a greenish-brown or yellowish-brown color.

The last word in today’s game is Rumba, a ballroom dance of Cuban origin

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far