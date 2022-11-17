R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned cast list - Jeffrey Donovan, Penelope Mitchell and others star in Netflix's comedy film

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned is an upcoming supernatural action film starring Jeffery Donovan and Penelope Mitchell. The film is a follow-up to RIPD, which starred Ryan Reynolds as Nick Walker in 2013. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, follows the story of sheriff Roy Pulsipher and his misadventures in the supernatural world. The most significant change in this film is the setting, as Jeffery Donovan and Penelope Mitchell are chasing monsters from hell in 1876 West circa.

After Roy Pulsipher gets killed in a shooting before his daughter's wedding, he joins forces with the Rest in Peace Department. Roy (Jeffrey Donovan) and Jeanne (Penelope Mitchell) are out to protect the world from supernatural monsters. The duo is sent to Red Creek in Utah after their boss gets news of an attack from hell.

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has an all-new cast

Jeffrey Donovan as Sheriff Roy Pulsipher

Jeffrey Donovan plays the role of Sheriff Roy Pulsipher, who goes to the underworld to fight hellish demons and save humanity in R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned.

Jeffrey is an American actor, and he has played roles such as Michael Westen in the television show Burn Notice. He was also cast as a series regular as a detective for the 21st season of Law & Order.

He was also nominated for the Teen Choice Awards in 2010 and 2011 for his role in Burn Notice.

Penelope Mitchell as Jeanne

Penelope plays the role of Jeanne, who is an agent in the R.I.P.D., or Rest in Peace Department, and can wield a powerful sword.

Penelope is an Australian actress and is well known for playing the role of Letha Godfrey in the American horror show Hemlock Grove and Liv Parker in The Vampire Diaries. She was also cast as Renee Picard in Star Trek: Picard.

Richard Brake as Otis Clairborne

Richard plays the character of Otis Clairborne, the archvillain of R.I.P.D. 2. He has given a stellar performance in this movie and catches the viewers' attention from start to finish.

Richard is a Welsh American actor who has portrayed the Night King in the fourth and fifth seasons of the extremely famous television franchise, Game of Thrones.

Other films to his credit include Hannibal Rising, Batman Begins, The Counselor, Thor: The Dark World, and Barbarian.

Brake also won the First Glance Film Festival Los Angeles award in 2019 for his acting in Perfect Skin.

Tilly Keeper as Charlotte Pulsipher

Tilly Keeper plays the role of Charlotte, Roy Pulsipher's daughter.

She is an English actress and is known for her role as Louise Mitchell on EastEnders, which aired on the BBC. Keeper began her career in 2004 with various television advertisements. She was also cast in the fourth season of You in 2022.

Tilly Keeper also won the TV Choice Award for Best Soap Newcomer in 2016.

The rest of the cast members include Jake Choi as Slim, a Deado (Demon) who helps Roy and Jeanne. Richard Fleeshman plays the role of Angus, who is Roy's son-in-law.

