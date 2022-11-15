What time will R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about Jeffrey Donovan's comedy film

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, the brand-new sequel to 2013's supernatural action-comedy movie, R.I.P.D.: Rest in Peace Department, is all set to make its debut exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix this Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at midnight Pacific Time (PT). However, the movie will only be released in the US.

Paul Leyden served as the director of the sequel. Leyden also served as the writer, along with Andrew Klein. Bruno Degrave is the cinematographer of R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, and J. Peter Robinson scored the film.

Ever since the official trailer for the movie was launched, viewers have been looking forward to seeing how the events unfold in the electrifying sequel, R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned.

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned to air on Netflix in the United States

The action-comedy movie, R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, will be released on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

The film is set in 1876 in the American West. The narrative will revolve around Sheriff Roy Pulsipher, who will be tasked with saving the entire world after a portal to hell opens up in Red Creek, an old mining town.

The synopsis for the brand-new movie, released by IMDb, reads:

"Set in the American West of 1876, ‘R.I.P.D.2: Rise of the Damed’ is a spiritual (pardon the pun) sequel to 2013’s ‘R.I.P.D.’ Sheriff Roy Pulsipher isn’t too thrilled about finding himself dead after a shoot out with a notorious outlaw gang, but he does get a second chance to return to earth after being recruited by the R.I.P.D. (Rest In Peace Department)."

The IMDb synopsis continues:

"But avenging his own murder may have to take a back seat to saving the world when a gateway to hell is opened in the old mining town of Red Creek threatening not only the locals… but all of humanity itself."

Judging by the official synopsis, it looks like Sheriff Roy Pulsipher will have a lot on his plate as he struggles to rescue the human race. It is safe to say that the audience is in for a thrilling and riveting journey.

How's the official trailer for the brand new Netflix sequel movie?

The movie's official trailer gives viewers arresting glimpses of what to expect from the sequel to R.I.P.D.: Rest in Peace Department.

In the official trailer, Sheriff Roy Pulsipher can be seen arriving at the Rest in Peace Department, where Jeanne welcomes him. She tells him that their task is to send rouge souls who have escaped judgment back to hell. The trailer then teases a series of thrilling adventures and perilous situations as the two embark on a mission to save humanity.

Who are the cast members of the upcoming movie?

The cast list for the movie includes Jeffrey Donovan as Roy Pulsipher, Penelope Mitchell as Jeanne, Rachel Adedeji as Avatar Roy, Evlyne Oyedokun as Avatar Jeanne, Richard Brake as Otis Clairborne, Jake Choi as Slim Samuels, Stephanie Levi-John as Beverley, Tilly Keeper as Charlotte Pulsipher, and several others.

Readers in the United States can watch R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned on Netflix on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at midnight PT.

