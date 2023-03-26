Rabbit Hole cast list: Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance, and others to star in new Paramount+ series

Keifer Sutherland is all set to take on a new role in Rabbit Hole, the upcoming Paramount+ spy thriller. The first two episodes of the show are scheduled to premiere on March 26, 2023. Rabbit Hole season 1 will have eight episodes, with a new one releasing every Sunday. The series will run till May 7, 2023, on the Paramount streaming website.

The series will take viewers into the world of spies with the “master of deception” John Weir being framed for murder. While it is revealed that powerful forces are at play behind this, what is the deeper mystery?

Meta Golding, Kiefer Sutherland, and more set to star in Rabbit Hole

Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir

Sutherland is a British-Canadian actor and musician who is best known for his role as Jack Bauer in the Fox drama series 24. He won an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Satellite Awards for his role.

The actor has also starred in films including Stand by Me, The Lost Boys, Young Guns, The Three Musketeers, Melancholia, and Pompeii. He has also been the voice behind Venom Snake in the video games Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, and starred as President Tom Kirkman in Designated Survivor.

Sutherland will star in Rabbit Hole as the protagonist John Weir, a world-class spy who has been framed for murder.

Charles Dance as Dr. Ben Wilson

Charles Dance is an English actor who is best known for playing Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones (2011–2015). He also played Lord Mountbatten in The Crown, for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. He made his feature film debut with For Your Eyes Only and has acted in a number of critically acclaimed films such as Michael Collins (1996), The Imitation Game (2014), Mank (2020), Alien 3 (1992), Last Action Hero, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). Dance will portray Dr. Ben Wilson in the Paramount series.

Meta Golding as Hailey Winton

Rabbit Hole @RabbitHolePPlus How can you trust someone if you don't know who they are? 3.26 #RabbitHoleSeries How can you trust someone if you don't know who they are? 3.26 #RabbitHoleSeries https://t.co/3PvPsAgAKb

Meta Golding will appear as Hailey Winton in Rabbit Hole. The Haitian-American actor is famous for her role in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire where she portrayed Enobaria, the District 2 tribute. She then reprised her role in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. Golding has also appeared on shows like Dark Blue, Empire, Colony, and House.

Along with the lead actors, Rabbit Hole has also cast the following stars in important roles in the series:

Rob Yang as Edward Homm

Enid Graham as Josephine "Jo" Madi

Jason Butler Harner as Valence

Walt Klink as The Intern

Ishan Davé as Hafiz

Wendy Makkena as Debra

Mark Winnick as Young Crowley

Kiefer Sutherland is the executive producer of the series. The showrunners for Rabbit Hole include John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel, and Hunt Baldwin, who also write and direct the series.

Poll : 0 votes