Rabbit Hole episode 8 recap: Did Crowley die? 

The season finale of Rabbit Hole indeed had a satisfying ending with the death of Crowley at Ben's hands. Moreover, John and Hailey finally accepted that they were in love with each and decided to be a couple. The duo has had endless issues from the very start and totally deserved a happy ending.

Rabbit Hole stars Kiefer Sutherland as a private espionage agent who has been framed for murder. He constantly tried to prove his innocence throughout the show.

This episode was titled Ace in the Hole and it aired on May 7, 2023. It was directed and written by Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. The synopsis of the episode read:

"Weir is forced to play his final ace when Crowley's nefarious psyop to win support of the Shared Data Act and hijack democracy succeeds; Crowley's counter puts both Liv and Ben in mortal danger."

Rabbit Hole episode 8 recap: Did John and Hailey reunite?

The episode began with Hailey and John talking about their deepest feelings with each other. Hailey needed to find out of he still had feeling for his ex-wife. John saw right through her and told her that he couldn’t carry on if something happened to her. They lean to kiss but Hailey stopped her.

Hailey revealed to John that she went to Maddie because he was not thinking straight. John forgave her because she had taken a bullet for him. The pair then shared a kiss.

Someone who was thought to be Crowley took Maddie's wife hostage. At the very start of the episode, it was shown that an adult woman got into her car while complaining to her better half (his face was not revealed) about her career. A man then held a gun to her cheek from the backseat. After a while, it is shown that the woman was getting tortured in an abandoned building. Viewers initially assumed that her spouse was Maddie and the kidnappers sent evidence of life to her FBI email.

John contacted a respected local newscaster names Debra Wyman-Massey. She learned that someone was trying to usurp the government and Homm was not dead. John was going to present Edward Homm on her program. But after Debra left, Maddie showed up and arrested John. She took her to the FBI headquarters and interrogated him while her boss watched. Her boss even dialed a number and let the person on the other end listen to the interrogation.

John asked if he could call his ex-wife. He promised that he could cooperate with Maddie once she lets him do that but she rejected his offer. Ben had John's ex-wife call her son because he never showed up. After failing to contact his son, they decided to search for him but got apprehended at gunpoint and delivered to Crowley.

John had sent Maddie the email. John sent her all details of him and Homm which they used to construct a plan. John managed to escape after stealing Rasche's badge. Crowley finally showed up.

Ben killed Crowley by shooting him in the head. John and Hailey left holding hands after saying goodbye to Maddie. Hailey then revealed to Weir that she made a deal for the FBI to arrest her old boss and keep the money she stole.

What is Rabbit Hole about?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Rabbit Hole reads:

"Nothing is what it seems when John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations."

Rabbit Hole starred Kiefer Sutherland, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Rob Yang, Walt Klink, and Charles Dance.

