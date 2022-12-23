Rachel Kaitlyn GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over £5,000 for model who allegedly died by suicide 

Model and influencer Rachel Mee, better known as Rachel Kaitlyn, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the age of 25. The social media star from Newcastle, United Kingdom, left behind her nine-month-old son, Kyro.

The "devastating news" was confirmed by Kaitlyn's friend, Claire Robinson, who implied on the GoFundMe page that she died of suicide. The page was set up for her son's future. She wrote:

"Kyro’s mummy Rachel Sadly lost her battle with the pressures of this world."

Meanwhile, another GoFundMe was set up by a friend Chris Coppen to cover the model's funeral.

Both fundraising efforts managed to collect a combined total of over £5,500 in donations.

"This was such a tragedy": Donations and tributes pour in for Rachel Kaitlyn and her son

While sharing the shocking and tragic news of Rachel Kaitlyn's demise, Claire also explained that this would be the first Christmas for baby Kyro, who was born on March 4, 2022.

Claire explained that the GoFundMe would support baby Kyro, taking some pressure off the model's family, stating:

"we can raise some funds for kyro’s future just to take a little stress away from Rachel’s family and to help in some way. Or to even give Kyro a little head start in life..."

According to Claire, the influencer, who boasted a following of over 40,000 on Instagram, adored her beautiful baby with all her heart. The fundraising page has raised about £300 in donations.

The second GoFundMe page was set up for Rachel Kaitlyn's funeral by Chris Coppen after the influencer's family requested it. They received many messages from friends and fans paying their respect and inquiring how they can help. Speaking about the drive behind the fundraiser, Coppen wrote:

"This page will help toward the cost of Rachel’s funeral and any associated costs anything else left over will go towards baby kyro’s future."

Coppen's page has raised over £5,000 so far.

When the news of the influencer's passing came out, netizens immediately took to social media to help out her family and send in their respects.

Here are some of the comments seen on the GoFundMe page:

Fans of the model also commented on Rachel Kaitlyn's last Instagram post: One commented:

"The world will be less colorful without you."

Here are some of the comments seen on the photo-sharing platform:

Here are the links to Rachel Kaitlyn's GoFundMe pages: for her funeral and to support baby Kyro.

