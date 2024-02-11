Rachel Leviss net worth: How much does Vanderpump Rules star earn?

Raquel Leviss has established herself as a well-known persona within reality television through her role on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Leviss currently boasts a net worth of approximately $500,000. This valuation directly stems from her professional income, including her compensation for starring on Vanderpump Rules where she earns an estimated $19,000 per episode as recurring talent.

Supplementary income streams from past pageant successes and promotional branding partnerships further contribute to Leviss’ total reported worth. Over recent years, her ascendance from pageant accolades to the central drama of a Bravo production has encompassed both increased fame and controversy surrounding her connections to central show scandals.

Specifically, coverage of and fan reactions to her role within the show’s “Scandoval” affair have proven significant in shaping a wider perception of Leviss.

Leviss' financial gains from Vanderpump Rules form a substantial part of her net worth. With a reported salary of $19,000 per episode, her earnings for a typical 19-episode season would amount to approximately $361,000. These figures, as discussed by co-star Scheana Shay on the Scheananigans podcast on the August 25 episode, highlight the financial benefits of her role in the series.

Leviss has said in interviews that she feels underpaid even though she's been an important part of making Vanderpump Rules successful. On podcasts and in articles, she has talked about asking for equal pay with co-stars Tom and Ariana since she also draws fans to the show.

Leviss first joined Vanderpump Rules in season 5 as James Kennedy's girlfriend. That's when she started being a regular member of the cast. Fans have gotten to see different parts of her life on the show over the years which has made her famous.

Before Vanderpump Rules, Leviss competed in beauty pageants. Her major win was being named Miss Sonoma County 2016. She also participated in both the Miss California USA and Miss Malibu USA contests.

Her success in pageants probably helped boost her public profile in Northern California near where Vanderpump Rules films. This likely helped her get the initial spot on the Bravo show.

Raquel Leviss' presence on social media, particularly Instagram, has become a significant aspect of her career. Her profile features a blend of personal insights and professional collaborations, attracting a considerable following.

Instagram has opened doors for various brand endorsements and partnerships. Notable collaborations include those with fashion and lifestyle brands like Porsche x REVOLVE and White Fox Boutique.

These partnerships, while not publicly disclosed in terms of earnings, are presumed to contribute notably to her income, enhancing her net worth beyond her television earnings.

In addition to her Vanderpump Rules and social media presence, Leviss has ventured into the beauty industry. Her notable collaboration with Lala Kent led to the creation of the Bambi-Eyed B---h Palette for Lala Beauty.

This venture not only capitalized on her reality TV fame but also tapped into her growing fanbase. The revenue from this beauty venture, though not explicitly reported, is assumed to be a contributing factor to her overall financial portfolio.

Leviss has faced various personal struggles, including issues related to physical assault, lost friendships, and privacy violations. These challenges, coupled with her involvement in the "Scandoval" scandal, have had a significant impact on her public image.

Raquel Leviss' net worth of approximately $500,000 is a reflection of her diverse career spanning reality TV, pageantry, social media, and the beauty industry. The recent controversies may pose challenges but also offer opportunities for growth and reinvention.

Raquel's adaptability and resilience, as seen in her transition from pageantry to reality TV and her ventures into business, suggest a capacity to navigate and possibly thrive in diverse professional landscapes.