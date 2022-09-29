“Rainbow is finally complete!”: Netizens rejoice as purple M&M's debuts after a decade

For the first time in a decade, M&M's has introduced a new character to its ensemble of M&M candies. "Purple" is the brand's latest character and the first female peanut M&M ever, according to a statement released by the company on Wednesday, September 28.

Purple is a singer, a peanut, and she doesn't wear high heels. She sports lace-up boots. Purple has a distinct personality that is eccentric, self-assured, and mildly awkward. I'm Just Gonna Be Me, a song from her debut album, is available for streaming on services like Spotify and Apple Music and is also included in an online video.

M&M'S @mmschocolate Everyone, officially meet your new best friend. Want to get to know her better? Check it out here: mms.com/en-us/for-all-… Everyone, officially meet your new best friend. Want to get to know her better? Check it out here: mms.com/en-us/for-all-… https://t.co/z0TKPzzMOS

Jane Hwang, Global Vice President of M&M’s, in a statement, said:

“Purple has been in the works for a very long time, for years. This was about ensuring that the entire crew, the entire cast of spokescandies, were reflecting the world that we’re living in.”

The brand is attempting to continue the momentum of the recent rebranding of the whole M&M ensemble by introducing Purple as the first new 'spokescandy' in ten years. Hwang further said:

"There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self."

She added, "Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique." Hwang called the brand's introduction of Purple "the next chapter" of M&M's history.

M&M'S @mmschocolate First impressions are everything, any suggestions on how to say hi? First impressions are everything, any suggestions on how to say hi? https://t.co/jDTdmZMECg

On Thursday, the parent company of the candy mascots, Mars, also revealed the newest member of the cast. According to a press statement forwarded to The Takeout, she "promotes acceptance and inclusivity with her earnest self-expression, joining Green and Brown as a fellow female cast member."

Details about Purple were released after the brand announced a new collaboration with Lil Nas X, which includes limited-edition packaging and candies with the rapper's face, butterflies, and hearts in light pink, purple, and blue. The message on the pack, which alludes to Lil Nas' most recent album, is "Long Live Montero."

When and where to buy purple M&M's

It appears that the purple M&M's, or "lentils" as the manufacturer refers to them, are not brand-new item. Interestingly, these candies have been around for a while.

BBDO New York @BBDONY Character to the world, Purple. 🎙Tap the link to watch her musical debut

youtu.be/E_B4Oz4CPu0 We teamed up with @mmschocolate to introduce the newest M&M’SCharacter to the world, Purple. 🎙Tap the link to watch her musical debut We teamed up with @mmschocolate to introduce the newest M&M’S® Character to the world, Purple. 🎙Tap the link to watch her musical debut🔗 youtu.be/E_B4Oz4CPu0 https://t.co/s1tPHgf0xl

According to the brand,

“It’s true, purple M&M’S have been making appearances on and off since the 1940s. You can even buy purple M&M’S in bulk at MMS.com, M&M’S Stores worldwide, and select retailers.”

CNN claims that the candy's initial color palette included violet, but brown eventually took its place.

The purple candies are not a recent invention, unlike the figure Purple, whose distinguishing features are high-top boots and thick eyelashes to signify "feminine," perhaps. The company has stated that purple lentils would come in limited-edition packs.

Although purple isn't a common color in current bags, M&M's chose it for its newest mascot because it is a "fan favorite."

Derick Armijo @DerickArmijo “You can only buy purple M&M’s online”



What have we become when corporations are afraid to put purple M&M’s in stores? “You can only buy purple M&M’s online” What have we become when corporations are afraid to put purple M&M’s in stores?

According to Hwang, the new character will be featured in stores, on the brand's website, and on certain special edition packaging. Additionally, shoppers will have the option of purchasing purple M&M's online. However, aficionados of purple are out of luck when it comes to a regular pack of peanut M&M's.

