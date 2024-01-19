Ralfy the Plug’s Rapper Overnight 2024 tour: Tickets, dates, cities, & more

Ralfy the Plug’s Rapper Overnight 2024 tour is scheduled to take place from March 15, 2024, to June 30, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and the island state of Hawaii. The tour will be the singer's first major tour this year and is in support of his new record of the same name.
The rapper officially revealed the upcoming tour, which includes performances in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and Honolulu, through a post on his official Instagram page on January 17, 2024:
Tickets for the tour are now on sale and can be purchased through the website Loop1Tickets. Additionally, access to tickets is available via the link provided on the rapper's official social media channels.
Tickets are priced at $30 for general admission, $50 for skip-the-line tickets, $125 for Meet & Greet tickets, and $250 for Party with the Stincs tickets. All tickets will be subject to an 8.25% service tax surcharge and may require additional processing fees.
Ralfy the Plug’s Rapper Overnight 2024 tour dates
Ralfy the Plug dropped his latest studio album, Rapper Overnight 3, on December 25, 2023. The album has so far garnered over one hundred thousand views on the singer's official YouTube channel.
Now the rapper is taking the album to live audiences across the US, mainland, and Hawaii, aiming to build further momentum for it. The comprehensive list of dates and cities for Ralfy the Plug’s Rapper Overnight 2024 US tour is given below:
- March 15, 2024 – Austin, Texas
- April 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, California
- April 20, 2024 – Bakersfield, California
- April 21, 2024 – Fresno, California
- April 25, 2024 – Sacramento, California
- April 26, 2024 – Chico, California
- April 27, 2024 – San Francisco, California
- April 28, 2024 – Santa Cruz, California
- May 2, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona
- May 3, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona
- May 4, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico
- May 9, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas
- May 10, 2024 – Houston, Texas
- May 11, 2024 – Dallas, Texas
- May 16, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- May 19, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia
- May 23, 2024 – Miami, Florida
- May 26, 2024 – New York City, New York
- May 31, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- June 2, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan
- June 7, 2024 – Denver, Colorado
- June 9, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah
- June 13, 2024 – Boise, Idaho
- June 15, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State
- June 16, 2024 – Portland, Oregon
- June 20, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada
- June 21, 2024 – Riverside, California
- June 22, 2024 – Santa Barbra, California
- June 23, 2024 – Los Angeles, California
- June 30, 2024 – Honolulu, Hawaii
More about Ralfy the Plug and his music career
Ralfy the Plug, originally named Devonta Caldwell, was born and brought up in Los Angeles, California, where he continues to reside. The rapper had a brother, Drakeo the Ruler, who tragically lost his life, and he has a sister named Ivory Channell.
The singer started his music career by sharing his music on SoundCloud and YouTube. However, Ralfy started taking his music career more seriously after his release from jail, where he had been incarcerated for credit card theft and robbery. He discussed this turning point in an exclusive interview with the No Jumper podcast on June 6, 2022:
"I got out of jail and started my Distrokid. I didn't make this s*** until I got out of jail... I probably get like $40/50/60k a month just on music."
Ralfy the Plug is estimated to have a net worth of around $450,000, and his biggest single hit was Bald Head Jason, which got around three million views on his YouTube channel.