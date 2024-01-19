Ralfy the Plug’s Rapper Overnight 2024 tour: Tickets, dates, cities, & more

Ralfy the Plug’s Rapper Overnight 2024 tour is scheduled to take place from March 15, 2024, to June 30, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and the island state of Hawaii. The tour will be the singer's first major tour this year and is in support of his new record of the same name.

The rapper officially revealed the upcoming tour, which includes performances in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and Honolulu, through a post on his official Instagram page on January 17, 2024:

Tickets for the tour are now on sale and can be purchased through the website Loop1Tickets. Additionally, access to tickets is available via the link provided on the rapper's official social media channels.

Tickets are priced at $30 for general admission, $50 for skip-the-line tickets, $125 for Meet & Greet tickets, and $250 for Party with the Stincs tickets. All tickets will be subject to an 8.25% service tax surcharge and may require additional processing fees.

Ralfy the Plug’s Rapper Overnight 2024 tour dates

Ralfy the Plug dropped his latest studio album, Rapper Overnight 3, on December 25, 2023. The album has so far garnered over one hundred thousand views on the singer's official YouTube channel.

Now the rapper is taking the album to live audiences across the US, mainland, and Hawaii, aiming to build further momentum for it. The comprehensive list of dates and cities for Ralfy the Plug’s Rapper Overnight 2024 US tour is given below:

March 15, 2024 – Austin, Texas

April 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, California

April 20, 2024 – Bakersfield, California

April 21, 2024 – Fresno, California

April 25, 2024 – Sacramento, California

April 26, 2024 – Chico, California

April 27, 2024 – San Francisco, California

April 28, 2024 – Santa Cruz, California

May 2, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona

May 3, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona

May 4, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico

May 9, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas

May 10, 2024 – Houston, Texas

May 11, 2024 – Dallas, Texas

May 16, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

May 19, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia

May 23, 2024 – Miami, Florida

May 26, 2024 – New York City, New York

May 31, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

June 2, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan

June 7, 2024 – Denver, Colorado

June 9, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah

June 13, 2024 – Boise, Idaho

June 15, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State

June 16, 2024 – Portland, Oregon

June 20, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 21, 2024 – Riverside, California

June 22, 2024 – Santa Barbra, California

June 23, 2024 – Los Angeles, California

June 30, 2024 – Honolulu, Hawaii

More about Ralfy the Plug and his music career

Ralfy the Plug, originally named Devonta Caldwell, was born and brought up in Los Angeles, California, where he continues to reside. The rapper had a brother, Drakeo the Ruler, who tragically lost his life, and he has a sister named Ivory Channell.

The singer started his music career by sharing his music on SoundCloud and YouTube. However, Ralfy started taking his music career more seriously after his release from jail, where he had been incarcerated for credit card theft and robbery. He discussed this turning point in an exclusive interview with the No Jumper podcast on June 6, 2022:

"I got out of jail and started my Distrokid. I didn't make this s*** until I got out of jail... I probably get like $40/50/60k a month just on music."

Ralfy the Plug is estimated to have a net worth of around $450,000, and his biggest single hit was Bald Head Jason, which got around three million views on his YouTube channel.