"RIP Drakeo": Tributes pour in as Drakeo the Ruler dies after being stabbed at Los Angeles concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler has reportedly passed away after being stabbed at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival, where popular artists such as Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent were also scheduled to perform.

The event and the rest of the evening's performances were canceled after the stabbing. Drakeo's death was first reported by TMZ, who stated that he died from his injuries at the hospital.

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks RIP Drakeo The Ruler RIP Drakeo The Ruler

Drakeo was identified by the Los Angeles Times and they reported that he was attacked by a group of people backstage, and had to be hospitalized in a critical condition.

Twitter users pay tribute to Drakeo the Ruler

Drakeo the Ruler was an artist whose name was familiar to everyone active in the music industry. Tributes began to pour in as soon as the news went viral.

Milagro Gramz @MilagroGramz__ This is allegedly footage of the fight that broke out before Drakeo The Ruler was fatally stabbed. He was initially in critical condition, but has now been pronounced dead. RIP This is allegedly footage of the fight that broke out before Drakeo The Ruler was fatally stabbed. He was initially in critical condition, but has now been pronounced dead. RIP https://t.co/afWQTL8BWk

❤Follow your dreams❤ @GoldenMind93 I would not want to be signed to Empire Records right now. RIP to Drakeo The Ruler 🙏🏽 I would not want to be signed to Empire Records right now. RIP to Drakeo The Ruler 🙏🏽 https://t.co/UMLs7AIOsE

White Klay Thompson🧃 @bverrastro_10 Drakeo the Ruler was one of the few artists that I found out about coming on this app. After all he struggled with and finally being free this is what happens. At a festival no less.



RIP the Ruler🙏🏼😇🕊 his music will live on smh Drakeo the Ruler was one of the few artists that I found out about coming on this app. After all he struggled with and finally being free this is what happens. At a festival no less. RIP the Ruler🙏🏼😇🕊 his music will live on smh https://t.co/0yh0fKM9zI

ELiA @yung_elia One of my favorite rappers of all time. RIP Drakeo the Ruler. One of my favorite rappers of all time. RIP Drakeo the Ruler. https://t.co/hKe6eRDyEx

❄️ @vLLvN777 Dolph and drakeo were both on my most played artist of 2021 like bruh cmon.. RIP Drakeo the Ruler. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ Dolph and drakeo were both on my most played artist of 2021 like bruh cmon.. RIP Drakeo the Ruler. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

Barrett Brandon-Ng @barrettsdayoff I can’t believe this. RIP the king Drakeo The Ruler I can’t believe this. RIP the king Drakeo The Ruler https://t.co/Da2xjKOh0f

Josh bell @Joshbelly44 RIP Drakeo the ruler 🕊 I loved your music. Was just jamming to your shit in the car this morning (number 2 on this list) My top 5 songs are

1. Intro

2. Dawn Tolliver

3. Not normal

4. Tell you the truth

5. Quit rappin RIP Drakeo the ruler 🕊 I loved your music. Was just jamming to your shit in the car this morning (number 2 on this list) My top 5 songs are 1. Intro2. Dawn Tolliver 3. Not normal 4. Tell you the truth 5. Quit rappin

The artist’s family members and friends have not provide an official statement so far and details regarding his funeral are yet to be revealed.

What happened to Drakeo the Ruler?

As per the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed in the neck. The LAPD wrote on Twitter that the event was ending early after an incident at the Banc of California and that they would stay and assist the California Highway Patrol with the investigation.

Live Nation issued a statement saying there was an argument backstage along the roadway. It went on to mention that out of respect for those involved and to coordinate with local authorities, the artists and organizers chose not to continue with the remaining performances.

A viral video on social media shows the public trying to climb over a fence and get out of the site after the stabbing incident.

Life and career of Drakeo the Ruler

Drakeo the Ruler was hospitalized in a critical condition (Image via ErikNielson/Twitter)

Born Darrell Caldwell on December 1, 1993, he was a popular rapper from Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Times had called Drakeo one of the most original West Coast stylists in decades.

He was raised by a single mother in South Los Angeles and did his schooling at Washington High School. He also has a brother, Ralfy The Plug, who is also a rapper.

Drakeo initially recorded some mixtapes before being spotted by DJ Mustard. Mustard remixed his song Mr. Get Dough, which was released in April 2015 and received around 6.2 million views on YouTube.

Drakeo released his first mixtape, I Am Mr. Mosely, in October 2015 followed by I Am Mr. Mosely 2 in July 2016. He then released So Cold I Do Em in December 2016 and a 16-track mixtape, Cold Devil, in 2017.

His next project was an album, Thank You for Using GTL, released in June 2020 and his ninth mixtape was released on February 2021, titled The Truth Hurts.

