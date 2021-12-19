"RIP Drakeo": Tributes pour in as Drakeo the Ruler dies after being stabbed at Los Angeles concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler has reportedly passed away after being stabbed at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival, where popular artists such as Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent were also scheduled to perform.
The event and the rest of the evening's performances were canceled after the stabbing. Drakeo's death was first reported by TMZ, who stated that he died from his injuries at the hospital.
Drakeo was identified by the Los Angeles Times and they reported that he was attacked by a group of people backstage, and had to be hospitalized in a critical condition.
Twitter users pay tribute to Drakeo the Ruler
Drakeo the Ruler was an artist whose name was familiar to everyone active in the music industry. Tributes began to pour in as soon as the news went viral.
The artist’s family members and friends have not provide an official statement so far and details regarding his funeral are yet to be revealed.
What happened to Drakeo the Ruler?
As per the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed in the neck. The LAPD wrote on Twitter that the event was ending early after an incident at the Banc of California and that they would stay and assist the California Highway Patrol with the investigation.
Live Nation issued a statement saying there was an argument backstage along the roadway. It went on to mention that out of respect for those involved and to coordinate with local authorities, the artists and organizers chose not to continue with the remaining performances.
A viral video on social media shows the public trying to climb over a fence and get out of the site after the stabbing incident.
Life and career of Drakeo the Ruler
Born Darrell Caldwell on December 1, 1993, he was a popular rapper from Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Times had called Drakeo one of the most original West Coast stylists in decades.
He was raised by a single mother in South Los Angeles and did his schooling at Washington High School. He also has a brother, Ralfy The Plug, who is also a rapper.
Drakeo initially recorded some mixtapes before being spotted by DJ Mustard. Mustard remixed his song Mr. Get Dough, which was released in April 2015 and received around 6.2 million views on YouTube.
Drakeo released his first mixtape, I Am Mr. Mosely, in October 2015 followed by I Am Mr. Mosely 2 in July 2016. He then released So Cold I Do Em in December 2016 and a 16-track mixtape, Cold Devil, in 2017.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
His next project was an album, Thank You for Using GTL, released in June 2020 and his ninth mixtape was released on February 2021, titled The Truth Hurts.
Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.